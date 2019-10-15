Beauty boosts

HANBANG SKIN SOLUTIONS

In tandem with the opening of its second outlet at Wheelock Place (#03-02), the Korean facial centre has introduced the Tri-Lift Care treatment ($238 a session) exclusively available there.

The 75-minute session innovatively combines Hanbang Skin Solutions' proprietary Geunmak Therapy with state-of-the-art equipment to stimulate facial muscles for a more sculpted appearance.

The products used are from US skincare brand SkinCeuticals. Skin is brightened while problem areas are calmed and soothed.

PHOTO: HANBANG SKIN SOLUTIONS

LA PRAIRIE

The Swiss skincare and beauty brand introduces the Skin Caviar Eye Lift ($740), its first serum for the eye area - including brows.

Not only is it a potent combination of two formulas enriched with Caviar Premier and La Prairie's Exclusive Cellular Complex, with regular use over time the eyes are opened while the eye contours and eyebrows appear redefined.

The Skin Caviar Eye Lift is now available at La Prairie counters at Takashimaya, Tang Plaza, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.

PHOTO: LA PRAIRIE

ASIAN BEAUTY X

The local omni-channel marketing and retail company has launched its newly-designed beauty platform showcasing a curated collection of cult skincare and cosmetic products and niche Asian labels previously unavailable here, such as Lagom ($24 to $55) and Thank You Farmer ($19.90 to $58).

Also part of the line-up is The Pure Lotus ($29.90 to $69), formulated with a unique blend of rich botanical extracts sourced exclusively from plants harvested from the grounds of the Beophwa Temple, at the heart of which is the white lotus flower.

With a focus on non-irritating ingredients, Polatam ($28 to $38) was founded by South Korean actress Park Tam-hee and ideal for those with sensitive skin. From now till Oct 31, customers will receive a complimentary travel kit from Lagom (usual price $39.90) with a minimum purchase of $80 via www.asianbeautyx.com