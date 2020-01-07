Beauty boosts: Affordable skincare treats

B.GLEN

Fade out dark spots this year and see changes in your skin in seven days with the Brightening Care Trial Set from the Japanese skincare brand that uses the Asia-exclusive superior penetration technology QuSome.

It consists of five products for a full skincare regimen - Clay Wash to cleanse your pores, QuSome Lotion to tone and hydrate, C serum which uses pure vitamin C for revitalisation, QuSome White Essence that brightens and fades out dark pigmentations and QuSome Moisture Rich Cream which seals your face to create a dewy look.

b.glen's Brightening Care trial set ($29) is now available at www.bglen.sg

SUU BALM

The local brand of rapid itch-relieving moisturisers for sensitive and eczema-prone patients has launched a first-of-its-kind scalp spray ($38.90), facial cleanser ($19.90) and facial moisturiser ($39.90).

They contain the right balance of menthol and ceramides to relieve itch within five minutes of applying without worsening skin dryness, and are also steroid-free and contain hypoallergenic ingredients to prevent scalp and skin irritation.

Formulated by Associate Professor Tey Hong Liang, head of research and senior consultant at th e National Skin Centre, these Suu Balm products are now available at suubalm.com/ and most Watsons and Guardian outlets.

SKINBETTER SCIENCE

The US clinical skincare company has released its Enhance Collection, featuring AlphaRet formulation that capitalises on the rejuvenating qualities of vitamin A, AHA and BHA, while eliminating their associated irritations.

The products utilise InterFuse, a patented delivery technology that transports active ingredients deep into the skin that would otherwise have difficulty passing through the outermost layer of the dermis.

Try it out with the InterFuse Treatment Cream Eye ($160) which delivers nourishing ingredients deep into the skin, containing neuro-calming peptides and vitamin C that helps to relax wrinkles and brighten the skin.

The Instant Effect Gel Eye ($130) targets those with under-eye bags, crow's feet and wrinkles by improving their appearance for more resilient-looking skin.

It contains powerful ingredients such as coffee, sodium hyaluronate, seaweed, chamomile and Vitamin C.

Skinbetter Science products are now available at selected clinics including Ageless Medical, Freia Medical, NU.U Aesthetics & Wellness Clinic, The Artisan Clinic and Sozo Aesthetic Clinic.