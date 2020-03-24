Beauty boosts: Tressed for success

MISE-EN-SCENE

The South Korean haircare brand's Perfect Serum ($15.90, in four variations) has bagged 37 beauty awards and ranked top in sales for the hair essence category for eight consecutive years in South Korea.

Formulated with seven naturally derived ingredients including argan oil, camellia oil, jojoba oil and marula oil, this non-greasy, lightweight serum hydrates, nourishes and repairs dry and damaged hair.

Perfect Serum's launch in Singapore this month is accompanied by the Perfect Serum Haircare range (shampoo, rinse and 3 Min Salon Mask Pack, $12.90 to $15.90).

Mise-en-scene's products are now available at Watsons stores and watsons.com.sg.

PHYTO

The French botanical haircare brand's fresh and light-weight Phytonovathrix Hair Energising Mass Lotion ($79.90) is an innovative product that provides a favourable environment for stronger hair growth while restoring body and volume to it.

It is ideal for post anti-hair loss treatment or for creating an instantaneous volumising effect, thanks to the strengthening qualities of Globularia stem cells, tulip extract and lupin hydrolysate, as well as the astringent properties of horsetail extract.

The Phytonovathrix range is going at 25 per cent off from now until April 30 at selected Watsons stores and watsons.com.sg.

LUX LUMINIQUE

The Japanese hair care brand's latest Moist Charge series harnesses the plumping and hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid to lock in and retain moisture - perfect for anyone with dry, dull or frizzy hair.

It has no added silicone, parabens or artificial colourants, and contains 91 per cent natural ingredients and a blend of jojoba, marula and avocado oils.

Lux Luminique's Moist Charge Shampoo and Moist Charge (rinse out) Treatment ($16.90 each) is now available at FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons and Guardian.