Beauty at your fingertips

EVE LOM

The London-based beauty company's Eve Lom Radiance Transforming Mask is an intensive treatment that reawakens and reveals skin that looks renewed, supple and radiant immediately after use.

A natural source of AHA extracted from Australian caviar lime, Lime Pearl is a gentle yet effective exfoliant that works to remove the build-up of debris and promote natural cell turnover.

Oxygenation of the skin is improved with nutrient-rich, regenerative micro-algae extract, and a unique mineral complex protects it from free radicals and oxidative stressors.

The Eve Lom Radiance Transforming Mask ($160) is available at escentials Paragon and Tangs Orchard, as well as Sephora.

GESGEP

Developed by celebrity Korean make-up artists Son Dae Sik and Park Tae Yoon, the Korean beauty brand embodies both artists' flair for enhancing natural beauty.

Comprising a range of 15 shades of Lip Fresco lipsticks, customisable G Palettes and Eye Panorama eyeshadows, gesgep's products (from $24 to $60) are categorised into three groups: Preparing, layering and sculpting.

These include solutions to prepare the skin for make-up, a trio of ultralight layering base make-up products designed to create the perfect natural foundation, and colours to define and enhance one's natural beauty. Gesgep is available at escentials Paragon, Metro Causeway Point, Woodlands Square and at www.escentials.com.

ANTIPODES

Certified organic and vegetarian, this skincare and beauty brand not only uses premium natural ingredients from New Zealand, but has also pioneered a new niche in skincare globally by being a scientifically validated organic beauty brand.

Featuring revolutionary Vinanza antioxidants from avocado oil and anti-blemish manuka honey, Antipodes' products (from $12.90 to $75.15)include anti-ageing and skin-brightening formulations.

Try the Kiwi Seed Oil Eye Cream, which has been shown to stimulate Type I collagen production in human fibroblast skin cells by up to 82 per cent.

Antipodes is available at selected Guardian stores islandwide and online.