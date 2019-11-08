Best 11.11 deals

COURTS

Shop however you like this Singles' Day as the homegrown omnichannel home retailer takes the online festival to its 14 stores islandwide.

Kicking off at midnight on Nov 11, look forward to major discounts site-wide, and thematic and limited set deals in stores and on courts.com.sg/singles-day-sale with up to 85 per cent off furniture, IT products and appliances, with deals at $11, $111 and $1,111.

And for 10 hours only on Nov 11, midnight to 10am, Courts Online shoppers can enjoy exclusive deals on selected gadgets. Snag home appliances ranging from TVs to washers and fridges, plus other items such as smartphones, cameras and bedding.

GOJEK

The Indonesian ride-hailing service has kicked off a month-long series of initiatives to mark its first anniversary since launching in Singapore.

Commuters stand to win over $10,000 in total of Gojek ride vouchers by participating in Spot the Gojek, a snap-and-win contest on www.facebook.com/gojeksg/, for which a number of private-hire vehicles, specially wrapped in Gojek's first-birthday stickers, will be hitting the roads.

You can also participate in its social media contest, Would you rather?, to get a chance to be one in 1,000 winners of ride vouchers worth $10.

ION ORCHARD

This holiday season, Bvlgari celebrates dreams and glamour with larger-than-life holiday installations at Ion Orchard.

The Italian jeweller unveiled its tallest Fireworks Tree yet, towering at a remarkable 18.5m, and also introduced the world's tallest free-standing Serpenti Necklace Light Structure, also at 18.5m tall, inspired by Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti jewellery piece.

Both structures are complemented with an interactive digital application each, enabling members of the public to launch their own colour effects onto the Fireworks Tree and Serpenti Necklace in spectacular fashion.

Bvlgari's Dream Maker Holiday Installations will be on display from today to Jan 1, 2020, 10am to 11pm daily.

DOWNTOWN EAST

The U Games 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is back at the local lifestyle destination's D'Marquee on Nov 16 and 17, 8am to 6pm.

There are five different categories ranging from youth under 15 to adults in the Men's and Ladies' Open.

Form a team of four (three players and one reserve) to stand a chance to win over $7,000 worth of cash and vouchers.

Each participant is also entitled to an exclusive event jersey.

Schools or organisations can send multiple teams under bulk or corporate registration, with fees ranging from $80 to $200. Sign up at https://www.usports.com.sg/events/u-games-3-on-3-basketball-2019/. Registration ends today at 11.59pm.

In addition, to celebrate Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East being voted the fifth top water park in Asia on TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice 2019, it is offering $10 day passes every Friday this month.

These passes are limited to only 50 people every day.

CLARKE QUAY

In a move to feature creative collaborations and support rising stars in the local music scene, the Singapore River landmark will be launching Sound Port, a brand new audio visual spectacle held at Clarke Quay's Fountain Square.

The first edition will take place from Nov 14 to 16, 7pm to 11.30pm, with a stellar line-up of exciting electronic artists and DJs such as Myrne, A/K/A Sounds, brb., Duumu, Shye and YAØ.

Sound Port Clarke Quay, the first of a three-part music series, will be made even better with an immersive, experiential and dynamic environment. Hanging neon-lit geometry, an infinity optical-illusion mirror hypercube, holographic photo walls and illuminated multilayered visuals are some of the spectacular design infrastructures one can expect.

As part of the instalment, pop-up stalls from new outlets Live At The Crossroads and Gabbar will be serving fusion food and drinks to fuel partygoers.

Admission is free. The first 100 partygoers will receive a complimentary drink on Nov 14.

GAIN CITY

Log on to gaincity.com/11-11 from today to snag some of the local consumer electronics retailer's best Singles' Day 11.11 deals.

Get the latest Apple AirPods Pro for just $339 (usual price $379), a free Sony PlayStation 4 worth $449 when you buy the latest Asus Laptop 15.6-inch i7-9750H, $111 off Sonos Soundbar 3.0 Sonos Playbar and a Philips 55-inch UHD/HDR Android TV for $999 (usual price $2,199).

You can also enjoy instant cashback plus 11 per cent off site-wide on brands such as Ariston, Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose and Sonos.

In addition, head to Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on Sunday for the grand final of I Can Be An Influencer, Gain City's talent search for the top social media influencer.

Watch the 15 finalists be judged on how creatively they can market selected products live at the venue.

You can also get your hands on special promotions on the same day.