Best buys, food picks and elderly care

BABY DOVE

Building on US personal care brand Dove's 60-year heritage of moisture and mildness, the Baby Dove line of products such as body washes, lotions and shampoo are formulated with Prebiotic Moisture - prebiotics nourish the good microorganism in your baby's skin microbiome, helping to promote healthy and resilient skin.

The products are hypoallergenic with no dyes, parabens, phthalates or sulfates.

They are also pH neutral, gentle on the eyes and ophthalmologist-, dermatologist- and paediatrician-tested and approved, making them suitable for newborns and babies with eczema-prone skin and safe for everyday use.

Baby Dove - which comes in Rich Moisture and Sensitive Moisture ($5.90 to $10.50) - is now available at all FairPrice and Watsons stores and their online stores, as well as RedMart.

America's leading green brand for home care items is quickly becoming a hot favourite among consumers who value high-quality, plant-based products that are safe for their family as well as the planet.

Its wide range of laundry, cleaning and dishwashing products - such as the no-fragrance Free and Clear, Fresh Lavender and Fresh Citrus ranges ($4.95 to $17.90) - are formulated using Seventh Generation's principle of precaution, where each ingredient is carefully chosen to ensure that it is not harmful to the public or environment.

There is also a specially formulated Baby Laundry Detergent ($17.90) that is gentle on baby's sensitive skin. It is fragrance-free and contains an additional enzyme boost to remove tough and stubborn stains from milk spill, puree and poop disaster.

Seventh Generation is now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, RedMart and Watsons' online store.

TOM OLIVER NUTRITION

Feel great physically and mentally with the British supplement brand's high quality, sustainably sourced products that benefit consumers and taste great.

Curcumin Complete ($59.90) - the active ingredient in turmeric - has amazing health benefits and can aid in promoting flexibility and healthy joints; improving the skin, hair and digestion; supporting healthy immune balance and cardio, liver and brain health.

Vitamin D supports the body in absorption of calcium and phosphorus, essential minerals for healthy muscle function, and the blend of Vitamin D Plus K2 ($49.90) directs it to areas of the body such as the bones.

Lastly, the Vitamin C daily supplement ($36.90) helps to ensure your body gets the protection it needs, as vitamin C is an ascorbic acid that supports and promotes the daily function of the immune system.

From now till Nov 30, Tom Oliver Nutrition vitamins and supplements are on a three-for-the-price-of-one promotion at Holland & Barrett and Pure & Well stores.

SINGAPORE COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE

Established by the Singapore Chinese Physicians' Association, the institution enrols adult students and offers academic and continuing education and focuses on nurturing talents in advanced traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Over the course of 67 years, it has nurtured more than 4,000 professionals who have contributed to the improvement of Singapore's general health.

It is now offering a diploma in TCM Elderly Healthcare Therapist (Mandarin), designed for those who are interested in using TCM knowledge and skills for the well-being of senior citizens and have the desire to take up this healthcare role.

Upon successful completion of the 480 course hours, students will be able to identify the physique of the elderly and reasonably develop a comprehensive elderly healthcare programme, combining psychological support, diet, exercise and massage that is personalised for each individual.

Visit www.singaporetcm.edu.sg/en/courses_diploma_elderly.php for more information.

GOLDEN CIRCLE

Since the introduction of its flagship product, Golden Circle Corn Oil, in the 1990s, the local cooking oil brand has been dedicated to offering healthy cooking oils to cater to consumers' changing tastes and preferences for healthier food choices, expanding its range to include the Golden Circle Sunflower Oil and Golden Circle Canola Oil.

All products in the healthy oil series do not contain partially hydrogenated oil and are 100 per cent natural, cholesterol- and trans fat-free, halal certified and endorsed with the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Golden Circle is available at all major supermarkets and online retailers.

LENDLEASE

The property and infrastructure group has unveiled a food and beverage and convenience store duo at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) in partnership with convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

The two standalone outlets will bring dual convenience offerings to office tenants, shoppers, visitors and nearby residents.

The office lobby concept store by 7-Eleven at PLQ 3 features a self-serve beer corner that utilises reverse tap technology and a new product range of accompanying hot finger food.

It will also be one of the few selected 7-Eleven outlets offering Zero Zone chillers, for shoppers to discover unique alcohol-free options, and is open from 7am to 11pm daily.

In addition, the unique kiosk concept store situated at PLQ Plaza operates from 9am to 11pm daily and offers convenient F&B options over the counter, including grab-and-go breakfasts, quick meals and food selections for tea breaks.

COMEX

Following the success of the Comex 2020 FB Live Tech Deals Marathon, Comex is collaborating with Samsung on a special Facebook Live 10.10 edition.

Expect exclusive 10.10 deals on tablets, home appliances and TVs, including up to 50 per cent off retail price for the Samsung 70-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV TU7000 and PowerStick Pro with Cyclone Force 150W.

Samsung will also be revealing its latest smartphone models, which will be available for pre-order.

Look out, too, for a special showcase of the News Tablet, the latest subscription product by Singapore Press Holdings that offers readers a seamless digital experience to read the latest news, and find out how you can get your hands on great subscription deals and giveaways.

Tune in to the Comex Live 10.10 Samsung Edition tomorrow at 8pm on www.facebook.com/ComexITShow.