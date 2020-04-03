Best buys for working from home

AGAINST24

Enjoy 24-hour protection with Against24 Disinfectant Spray, which kills 99.9 per cent of germs, viruses and microbes in 30 seconds.

It is powered by silver dihydrogen citrate ionic silver in a citric acid solution, a new type of antimicrobial patented in the US.

The product is alcohol-free, gentle and moisturising on skin, as well as odourless and non-caustic.

The spray ($10.80) is now available at selected outlets of Prime Supermarket, Hao Mart, Shell Select, Sinopec, Pink Beauty, winmart.com.sg and Bove.

GAIN CITY

To celebrate the local consumer electronics and air conditioner retailer's 39th birthday, it is giving all shoppers $39 cashback with every $500 spent (terms and conditions apply).

Plus, stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent at all Gain City showrooms and gaincity.com.

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues, Gain City has taken precautionary measures for customers' safety at all its stores and is adhering to social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of customers.

And now that working from home is becoming increasingly necessary, Gain City has curated 10 things to make the experience a productive one on its website's #workfromhome section.

The top deal is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch 256GB ($2,188), on which you can enjoy a further $156 off with Gain City's anniversary cashback.

Other highlights include the Samsung 27-inch FHD monitor ($267, usual price $288), Logitech Wireless Mouse MX Master 2S ($99, usual price $149), Logitech Wireless Slim Combo Keyboard ($59, usual price $79), Apple AirPods Pro ($359, usual price $379), Philips coffee-maker 1.2L ($47, usual price $69), Sharp air purifier ($369, usual price $499), Cornell steamer 10L ($29, usual price $79), Mayer Digital Air Fryer 5.5L ($118, usual price $349) and Mistral 16-inch Remote stand fan ($69, usual price $109).

IRIS OHYAMA

Protect your loved ones from dust mites with the Japanese lifestyle brand's Dust Mite Mattress Vacuum Cleaner, which removes mites and dust from your bedding using 400W high power.

Light and compact, it is easy to operate with one hand and features hot air dehumidification from the bottom.

The Iris Ohyama vacuum cleaner ($199, usual price $249) is now available for pre-order at Metro Paragon and Metro Causeway Point.

LG

Expanding on its UltraWide Monitor range that offers users more real estate to work and play, the Korean electronics company has launched its new 29-inch UltraWide Monitor ($329) - the perfect multitasking display for any working or living space.

It is a precise 21:9 display that showcases vibrant colours and sharp images with the added benefit of a larger display offering more screen space to multitask and increase work efficiency.

In addition, the 2020 line-up of LG gram laptops - led by the LG gram 17, 15 and 14 ($1,999 to $2,799) - is designed to set a new standard for portable computing, being lightweight and compact with a long battery life.

Both LG products are now available at Gain City, Harvey Norman, Courts, Best Denki and Challenger.