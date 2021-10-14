Big bargains await at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Warehouse Sale

Bargain hunters are in for a treat, as over $5 million worth of electrical, information technology, furniture and bedding products are going below outlet prices at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Warehouse Sale.

Enjoy up to 90 per cent off from now till Oct 25 at the store located in ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.

For starters, get over 55 per cent off a branded 60-inch UHD 4K Smart TV ($899, usual price $2,099), over 50 per cent off the Electrolux 7.5kg washer ($296, usual price $629; limited to first 20 sets, one per customer), over 55 per cent off a branded air fryer ($39, usual price $89) and over 50 per cent off the Logitech wireless mouse ($23.90, usual price $49). All these deals have only limited sets.

In addition, save $70 on a branded 11.6-inch notebook ($379, usual price $449; limited to first 10 sets, one per customer) and save $64.80 on the JBL Bundle Deal comprising the Tune 500 Bluetooth headphones and Go 2 Bluetooth speaker ($95, usual price $159.80; limited to 20 sets only).

Not only that, receive up to 50 per cent off the Apple Watch Series 4/5.

Shoppers can also look forward to getting 50 per cent off the King Koil Centenary Ultra queen-size mattress latex pillow top ($1,399, usual price $2,798; with free queen-size storage bed frame) and enjoying a guaranteed 70 per cent off Italian furniture clearance.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

There is also free parking with a minimum spend of $50 in a single sales transaction.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Exclusively for Maybank cardmembers, get a free $30 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $800 on a 12-month Maybank zero per cent instalment payment plan (limited redemptions).

You can also snag a free $100 Nets FlashPay card with a minimum spend of $1,000 on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products respectively, or a $200 Nets FlashPay card with a minimum spend of $2,000. Not applicable for combined purchases across categories. This promotion is while stocks last, terms and conditions apply.

Alternatively, you can split your purchases over three interest-free instalments with FavePay Later, or pay with Kris+ and receive three miles per dollar spent (equivalent to a 2 per cent rebate).

All promotions are while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.