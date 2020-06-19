Big buys and savings galore

CUREL

Japan's top brand for sensitive skin has launched the Intensive Moisture Care Deep Moisture Spray ($13.90 and $28.80), the world's first micro-ceramide care spray to improve skin moisture and barrier in four weeks.

It delivers intense moisture quickly for dry and sensitive skin in one spray and is suitable for both face and body.

It is the newest addition to the Curel Moisture Face Care range, which also includes the Makeup Cleansing Gel, Foaming Wash and a range of moisturisers - Moisture Lotion II, Moisture Milk and Moisture Cream - for sensitive skin sufferers with varying degrees of dryness.

The range is now available at selected Watsons, Nishino pharmacies, FairPrice hyper/supermarkets, Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG, as well as National Skin Centre and Tan Tock Seng pharmacies.

NEW MOON

The Singapore food brand's Bird's Nest with White Fungus and Rock Sugar contains carefully selected bird's nest that is simmered with the finest white fungus and a hint of rock sugar.

With a harmonious blend of premium ingredients, the result is a naturally nourishing and refreshing drink, a beloved staple in every pampering ritual.

An ideal food supplement for all ages, New Moon Bird's Nest with White Fungus and Rock Sugar is prepared according to a traditional process under modern and strictly controlled methods.

The best-selling product, which was previously available online only, is now sold at major supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol kiosks in packs of six bottles for $39.80.

Buy two packs for $45.80 at FairPrice from now till June 24, and enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free promotion at Caltex (July 1 to 31) and Watsons (July 16 to Aug 12).

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics retailer's influencers are back for its Mid-week Madness Sale, with a special Facebook Live stream today at 3pm with Rio, Glenn, Cyrus, Alvina and Seraphina.

Expect lots of giveaways and special deals to celebrate Gain City's showroom reopening in phase two.

They include big savings and freebies on TV sets, such as the Philips 65-inch UHD Android TV for $1,299 (usual price $2,699, plus free Philips True Wireless Earphones worth $169 and wall mount installation), LG 65-inch Oled ThinQ Smart TV for $4,599 (usual price $5,999, with free Xbox One S Two Controller Bundle (1TB) plus free delivery and installation) and Samsung 55-inch Qled Smart TV for $1,618 (usual price $2,099, online exclusive and limited to 10 sets, with free delivery and installation plus one pair of Galaxy Active 2 or $300 shopping vouchers and six months of Singtel Cast).

Or take this opportunity to switch up your air-conditioning, with the Midea System 3 Air-con going for $2,404 (usual price $3,118.80, with three-year installation warranty plus free material upgrade) and LG System 3 Air-con Wi-Fi at $2,835 (usual price $3,689, with three-year installation warranty plus free material upgrade and $100 grocery voucher).

Other highlights include the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Space Grey 256GB for $1,387 (usual price $1,449), Lenovo ThinkBook 14-inch I5-10210U for $1,299 (usual price $1,399, with free Apple AirPods plus charging case, ThinkPad Backpack and ThinkPad Wireless Mouse), Midea 2-Door Fridge 207L for $349 (usual price $549, limited to 10 sets), Electrolux Top Load Washer 8kg for $349 (usual price $699) and Sharp 8kg Front Load Washer for $618 (usual price $1,099, with free Sharp Rice Cooker 1.8L worth $99, limited to 10 sets).

Gain City is also bringing its showroom into your home with Singapore's first virtual home consultation.

Those making purchases through Gain City's e-commerce store can now view their desired products via its live chat and video call, where sales staff can showcase the items in real time.

For instance, customers can see how a three-door fridge compares with a four-door one and even send their floor plan to check if the size fits the space they have planned for.

In addition, TVs ranging from 32 to 82 inches can be selected and viewed at your fingertips.

COLD STORAGE

Celebrate Father's Day with a hearty, high-quality meat feast from the local supermarket chain, which is offering 50 per cent off all grain-fed steaks and selected lamb cuts from today till June 25 as part of its Father's Day promotion.

Enjoy Angus grain-fed beef cuts such as striploin and tenderloin or prepare a big roast with cuts such as lamb leg, rack or cutlet without breaking the bank, so head to your nearest Cold Storage and stock up on these savings.

COURTS

IT, electrical and furniture deals are just a click away with the local retailer's ongoing mid-year sale, which has been extended till June 22.

Courts' 618 Mega Sale Brand Fair offers big discounts on big names such as Apple, Asus, Bosch, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, Sony and many more, super bundle deals at super bundle prices featuring products from Samsung, Philips, Google and Nintendo, and Must-Buy Daily Deals that are refreshed daily.

What's more, receive up to $3,822 worth of gifts with purchase of a TV, up to 80 per cent off audiovisual products, up to 25 per cent off PCs and notebooks, 10 per cent off small appliances and health and beauty products with promo code SDA10, up to $1,000 shopping vouchers with purchase of major appliances such as washers and refrigerators, 7 per cent off printers (plus additional 10 per cent off ink cartridges if purchased with printer), up to 35 per cent off wearables, smart activity and fitness trackers, 5 per cent off gaming accessories (10 per cent if you buy two or more), up to 35 per cent off cameras, up to $300 off furniture (with promo code 300FURN) and up to $400 off bedding (with promo code BED400).

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions. Visit bit.ly/COURTS618Sale2020 for the latest details.