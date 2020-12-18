Big meals and even bigger sales to end 2020 with a bang

GAIN CITY

Techies and homeowners are in luck, as the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer is offering up to 70 per cent off gadgets, home appliances and furniture to give your home a fresh start in 2021.

The Gain City Big Weekends tech show takes place over two weekends on Saturday to Sunday and Dec 25 to 27 at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, so get that upgrade you deserve for enduring 2020.

Hot buys include the Sonos One SL Black ($269, usual price $299), Samsung Note 20 Ultra ($1,688, usual price $1,898; plus free wireless Buds Live, UV steriliser, wireless charger stand, phone case and 256GB memory card worth a total of $618), Lenovo Yoga Tablet ($359, usual price $499; with complimentary wireless charger worth $58) and Acer Aspire 5 ($1,388, usual price $1,498; with free Microsoft Home and Student 2019 package worth $229).

Expect more freebies with TV purchases and appliance bundle deals.

Upgrading your TV to one which is 55 inches and above grants you an additional $150 off the discounted price.

What's more, purchasing a TV entitles you to free gifts like a 15-piece dinner set (worth $249) or Sudio earbuds (worth $199).

The Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV comes with a free 32-inch TV worth $329, $200 e-vouchers, a Singtel Cast, plus a wall mount and free installation, while the LG 55-inch OLED ThinQ Smart TV will be accompanied by $300 grocery vouchers, a pair of earbuds as well as free delivery and installation.

Homeowners jumping on the smart home bandwagon can also cop an LG Side By Side Fridge ($3,499, usual price $4,599) or get a Samsung Front Load Washer ($1,099, usual price $1,549) at slashed prices.

If you end up buying two or more products from the same brand, you will receive additional vouchers worth up to $400.

Look out, too, for the New Homeowners Group Buy sale, filled with cut-price furniture and appliances.

Seize the opportunity to meet with interior designers from Rezt+Relax Interior Design and Luxurious Design, among other top firms, to get free quotations for your renovation plans.

Rezt+Relax is even holding a "spin and sure-win" contest throughout this month, where you can win up to $8,888 cash or a Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower Fan (worth $699).

Remember to save your receipts while shelling out on the value deals, as they will be your entrance tickets to the Gain City Lucky Draw where you stand a chance to win an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV. This is valid from now till Feb 7 for Singaporeans and permanent residents over the age of 18 who spend $100 in a single receipt.

Free shuttle bus services to the Gain City Megastore run from Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations between 11am and 10pm daily.

Register for this weekend's event at gaincity.com/bigweekendssignup

WEST MALL

The shopping mall's White Christmas campaign takes place from now till Dec 27 with special Christmas deals from F&B outlets such as Ichiban Sushi, PrimaDeli, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Unice and Ya Kun Family Cafe as well as stores including Harvey Norman, TheFaceShop, Eu Yan Sang, Pink Beauty and Four Star.

The more you shop, the more you'll be rewarded during this period too.

Redeem Christmas wrappers with a minimum spend of $50, a $10 West Mall gift voucher with a minimum spend of $120, and a two-piece ceramic bowl or plate set with minimum spend of $280.

Terms and conditions apply, and this promotion is valid while stocks last.

For more information, visit www.westmall.com.sg/happenings

COLD STORAGE

Sprinkle a world of flavours into your Christmas spread with international selections from the local supermarket chain.

Complete the holiday banquet with sides such as the Christmas Meatloaf Wreath, a festive reinvention of the everyday Western classic, or the Colonial Chicken Casserole with pineapple chunks and a curried cream sauce for that tropical twist.

Savour a taste of Sweden with the Swedish Beef Meatball and Honey Mustard Drumettes, which come with cranberry jam and gravy, or relish the flavours of France with the Winter Ratatouille and a selection of Quiches like the Salmon and Spinach or the Roscoff Onion.

For lovers of Asian cuisine, there's also the new Turkey Mala Pot Pie - the perfect blend of festive and fiery Sichuan goodness.

Make it a truly Singaporean Christmas by finishing off the meal with the new Kueh Salat Cake, a fragrant pandan custard on a bed of coconut-steamed glutinous rice.

Final orders for Christmas Day will cease on Sunday, and you can place them at coldstorage.com.sg/christmas2020