Bigger, better deals at OG's 57th anniversary sale

(Clockwise from top) The OG Member Digital Card, the Smart Living Shopping Trolley with Insulated Cooler Compartment, the Ortho Living Premium Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillow and Azur Steam Iron 2400W.

Celebrate local department store OG's 57th anniversary with unbeatable storewide promotions and exclusive discounts till Oct 6.

The sale is also the best time for shoppers to join the OG family as members and get rewarded with rebates, rewards points and more. From this year, the OG membership will not come with a physical card.

Members simply tell the cashier their mobile number or e-mail address to link their purchases with their online account.

Gold membership will be automatically granted or continued when they spend the qualifying amount of $75 nett at OG on the same day, and it entitles one to earn 10 per cent rebate and rewards points.

Gold members also get access to member-exclusive promotions and invitations to special sale previews.

Interested shoppers can sign up at member.og.com.sg.

Storewide Gift-with-Purchase for Gold members include a free Ortho Living Premium Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillow (usual price $129.90) with a minimum $498 nett same-day purchase, and a free Smart Living Shopping Trolley with Insulated Cooler Compartment (usual price $59.90) with a minimum $248 nett same-day purchase .

There are also three storewide Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) promotions going on throughout the anniversary sale.

Shoppers get to buy any one item at the PWP price with just $50 nett purchase storewide.

Philips products are going for up to 60 per cent off, like the Daily Collection Mini Blender 350W (PWP price $49, usual price $99), Azur Steam Iron 2400W (PWP price $59, usual price $119) and ThermoProtect Ionic Hairdryer 2200W (PWP price $43, usual price $109).

Selected Neoflam cookware and Triumph briefs are going for more than 60 per cent off.

There are also free OG-exclusive health and wellness events for everyone.

Conducted in Mandarin, the Kordel's Eye Health Talks will be held on Sept 14 at OG Albert Level 2 and OG Orchard Point, and on Sept 15 at OG People's Park.

Register at bit.ly/2ZFipFi.

There will also be a Vionic Foot Health Talk at various times on Sept 13 to 15 at OG Albert and OG People's Park. Register at bit.ly/2krxjjR.