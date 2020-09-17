Biggest clearance sale ever at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

The biggest ever factory outlet clearance is happening with an additional 10,000 square feet of retail space at Block 750 - on top of the chain's existing store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road - with further markdowns way below factory outlet prices on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products this week.

Enjoy more than 50 per cent off a range of offerings, such as the Sharp 40-inch Full HD LED TV ($349, usual price $699), Fisher & Paykel 9kg Washer ($397, usual price $1,199), Mayer Blender ($29, usual price $69) and Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Red Bluetooth Speaker ($139, usual price $289, while stocks last).

Other attractive deals include the Canon EOS-M5 Compact System Digital Camera with EF-M15-45MM Lens at $998 (usual price $1,669, while stocks last) and Acer Aspire 5 at $888 (usual price $998, while stocks last, limited sets only).

Shoppers can also look forward to even more eye-popping discounts, such as up to 90 per cent off clearance furniture (discontinued models, display sets and refurbished sets on sofas, dining tables, dining chairs and case goods), as well as up to 80 per cent off all mattresses (includes showroom display sets).

AVAILABLE

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

HSBC credit card members will receive free $20 shopping vouchers with minimum spend of $999 in a single receipt (valid for the first 500 redemptions).

Terms and conditions apply, so check in-store for details.

Free shuttle buses are available from the Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.