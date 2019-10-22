Body beautiful

DR. BRONNER’S

America’s top-selling natural soap brand has relaunched its personal care products into Singapore with exclusive availability at selected Watsons stores and its e-store, with eight varieties of the Pure-Castile Liquid Soaps, including Baby Unscented and scented varieties infused with organic essential oils (Peppermint, Lavender, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Rose, Citrus Orange and Almond).



Five of these scents are also available as bar soaps alongside Organic Lip Balm, Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer and Dr. Bronner’s All-One Peppermint Toothpaste.



Dr. Bronner’s products ($7.50 to $34.90) are cruelty-free and made with USDA-organic certified and fair trade certified ingredients. Other than its lip balms (containing sustainable beeswax), the rest of the range is also 100 per cent vegan.

BIO-OIL

The world’s leading scar and stretch mark specialist has launched its Dry Skin Gel ($8.90 to $25.90) to hydrate, repair and restore dry skin woes.



Containing only three per cent water as compared to most creams and lotions which contain at least 70 per cent, this unique gel-to-oil texture absorbs easily and creates a protective film to resist moisture loss.

In addition to Bio-Oil’s existing active ingredients of Vitamins A and E, Calendula, Lavender, Rosemary and Chamomile essential oils together with the iconic Purcellin Oil, Dry Skin Gel is also packed with potent hydrators and emollients — glycerine, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, niacinamide (vitamin B3) and urea.



The Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is now available at personal care stores and pharmacies.

THEFACESHOP

The Korean beauty brand’s Beyond range has introduced its Verbena line of shower gel and body lotion which emits fresh and clean fragrant notes of verbena, green tea, delicate lemon blossoms and geranium that will keep you invigorated throughout the day.



Consisting of skin-calming and moisturising ingredients, the Verbena Shower Gel ($22) will gently wash away the build-up of dirt and dust, while its citrusy scent will have you feeling light and refreshed.



Meanwhile, the Verbena Body Emulsion ($25) is a lightweight body lotion that contains the Kakadu plum, a superfood with a high concentration of vitamin C that will help moisturise skin.



Both products are now available at all TheFaceShop-Nature Collection stores.

NIVEA

Awaken your senses with the German personal care brand’s Oil-In-Lotion Orange Blossom & Avocado Oil, containing precious avocado oil infused with a refreshing orange scent, providing skin with 24-hour deep moisturising care in the lightweight texture of a lotion packed with antioxidants and vitamins.



The Nivea Orange Blossom Oil-In-Lotion (S$10.95) is now available at all Watsons, Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian and FairPrice outlets.



DERMAL THERAPY

The dermatologically-tested Australian skincare brand’s range of skincare products cater to common skin concerns from head to toe.



The Adult Skin Care line provides daily moisture for dry, sensitive, rough, itchy and flaking skin, is suitable for skin that is prone to eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis, and can be used on children as young as two years old.



The Adult Foot Care series tackles cracked heels and nail fungus, while the Hand & Lip Care series’ star product is the Anti-ageing Hand Balm which provides anti-ageing benefits and protection from the sun with SPF 15.



Dermal Therapy ($6.20 to $35) is now available at all Guardian, Watsons and Unity stores.

BIODERMA

The French dermatological skincare brand’s Atoderm range of cleansers and treatment moisturisers are formulated with soap-free gentle cleansing bases, making it well-tolerated and effective for the daily hygiene (face and body) of dry to atopic-prone sensitive skin.



Thanks to Bioderma’s dermo-patented formulas, the products biologically restore the hydrolipidic film of dry skin that lacks moisture and lipids. A healthy skin barrier is recreated and skin becomes more resistant over time.



The Atoderm Huile de douche ($39.90) is an anti-irritation shower oil that provides 24-hour hydration and comfort right from the shower, while the Atoderm PP Baume ($25.90 and $41.90) is an ultra-nourishing balm that relieves skin discomfort from the first application.



Bioderma’s Atoderm range is now available at Watsons, Guardian, Unity, Robinsons, Welcia-BHG and Lazada.

SABON

The Israeli beauty brand extends its deliciously fragrant Ginger Orange Collection with six new products - Body Scrub, Body Lotion, Silky Body Milk, Body Gelee, Butter Hand Cream and Hand Cream ($27 to $72).

Let the lime and Sicilian orange awaken your senses through their zesty and sparkling notes, while ginger releases its invigorating scents, warmed by a light, subtle trail of cardamom.



The extended Ginger Orange Collection is now available at the Sabon boutique at Takashimaya and counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza Level 1.

