Boost your beauty

KAT VON D

The vegan, cruelty-free US make-up brand has launched its Go Big Or Go Home mascara ($33, now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg) with ultra-long wear powered by plant-based fats.

Nourishing sunflower and olive oils replace the beeswax typically found in most mascaras, while the wavy fibre bristles on the fluff brush hold on to more formula.

Also from Kat Von D is the limited-edition Vegan Love Eyeshadow Palette ($64, available at Sephora.sg and Sephora Ion only), boasting 10 ultra-bold shades.

You will get vibrant reds and purples (colours difficult to find in a vegan, carmine-free formula) and finishes from reflective metallics to pearlescent pops and cool colour flips.

MOIST DIANE

Japan's top silicone-free haircare brand has expanded its award-winning Botanical series to welcome the latest Refresh & Smooth (Sicilian Fruits) range.

The products contain the natural goodness of rosemary and zesty summer fruits like pineapple and mandarin orange, with more than 90 per cent plant-derived ingredients used.

They cater to sun lovers with the ability to repair dry, sun-damaged hair caused by prolonged ultraviolet exposure.

The Moist Diane Botanical Refresh & Smooth Sicilian Fruits range ($10.90 to $18.90) is now available at Watsons, FairPrice, Don Don Donki, BHG, BHG Welcia and Tokyu Hands.

CLARINS

My Clarins, the French skincare brand's new line targeted at millennials, is packed with 88 per cent natural ingredients, leading to a vegan-friendly recipe that includes energy-boosting goji berries, moisturising fig, detoxifying moringa, radiance-boosting acerola seeds and hydrating coconut water.

Each product aims to boost your skincare game while keeping the harmful effects of indoor and outdoor pollution at bay.

They include the Re-Boost Refreshing Hydrating Cream ($45), Re-Boost Comforting Hydrating Cream ($45), Re-Boost Matifying Hydrating Cream ($45), Re-Charge Relaxing Sleep Mask ($45), Re-Fresh Hydrating Beauty Mist ($32), Pore-less Blur and Matte Stick ($28), Re-Move Purifying Cleansing Gel ($30), Re-move Micellar Cleansing Milk ($30) and Spot-less Blemish Targeting Cream ($28).

My Clarins is now available at Clarins boutiques at Ion Orchard and Westgate, Tangs Orchard and www.clarins.com