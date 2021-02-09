Boost your beauty this CNY

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The English make-up brand's best-selling Magic Cream now comes in an auspicious red and gold Lunar New Year edition ($150) - the perfect product to prep your skin for a day of festivities.

Containing rich ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil and frangipani extract, this luxurious moisturiser will keep you hydrated through a full day of visiting family and friends.

Perfect your pout this CNY with Charlotte Tilbury's three new limited edition red shades to flatter every complexion, comprising the Matte Revolution in Rose Wish and Lucky Cherry, as well as K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Sweet Blossom ($52 each).

They are all available at select Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

URBAN DECAY

Get lucky and add some edge to your CNY look with the US cosmetic brand's popular All Nighter Setting Spray ($48), dressed in limited edition red and gold packaging.

Look out too for the Vice Lipstick Bad Blood ($31) and Stoned Eyeshadow Palette ($83), which features 12 glittery shades with formulas infused with tourmaline.

They are available at all Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

GUCCI BLOOM

Conceived by the Italian fashion luxury house's creative director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori fragrance will help you smell your best while visiting your nearest and dearest this CNY.

It is deepened in a refined Eau de Parfum Intense, and the notes of its trio of noble and rare flowers - Jasmine Bud extract, Tuberose and Rangoon Creeper - are enhanced by two new ingredients: Orris and Damascena Rose.

The Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori ($175 for 50ml, $235 for 100ml) is available at all major department stores and Sephora.

LIESE

Take your picks from the Japanese beauty brand's array of star products for a DIY home salon experience in preparation for a CNY hair makeover.

Freshen up your hair colour with the new Liese Blaune Creamy Foam Color's Natural Matt Ash shade, a soft cool ash tone that provides grey coverage while leaving hair with an ashy brown finish.

It boasts a luscious non-drip formula that adheres strongly to hair while promising a consistent colour and natural look.

It is retailing at $16.90 (usual price $19.90) at all leading pharmacies, personal care stores, supermarkets and online on Shopee and Lazada.

Infused with hyaluronic acid, lavender oil and ginseng extract, the powerful formula of the new Liese Scalp Protector Essence gives double protection effects to protect the scalp from skin staining and irritation.

From now till next Monday, purchase any two boxes of Liese hair colour and receive a free Liese Scalp Protector Essence at selected personal care stores and FairPrice stores.