Boost your beauty with these latest masks

Local actor Lawrence Wong's skincare brand has debuted its first product - a multitasking face mask named Do-it-All.

GRAIL

Local actor Lawrence Wong's skincare brand has debuted its first product - a multitasking face mask named Do-it-All.

It incorporates the world's only Japan-patented moisture-locking technology, a premium cellulosic filament non-woven sheet from Asahi Kasei that ensures skin-hugging comfort and provides moisture lockage of 13 times its own weight.

It takes only 20 minutes for the skin to absorb the serum fully. This is hypoallergenic, gentle on the face and suitable even for the most sensitive skin.

Harnessing the botanical powers of organic and eco-certified ingredients like African aloe vera, Icelandic mayweed and sea grape, the mask provides deep moisturisation and rejuvenation, encourages skin repair and recovery, enhances radiance, brightens and firms the skin and slows down the ageing process.

Grail's Do-it-All ($42 for a box of five sheets) is now available at grailskin.com

OHIOHOO

Get date-ready in a flash with the Korean beauty brand's Re'Juice Wash Off Mask Trio ($139), a set of three dermatologically-tested facial wash-off masks that will leave you glowing with the 'glass skin' of your dreams.

Formulated with 94 per cent organic ingredients that fight swelling and water retention, hydrate skin and deliver nutrients to skin, the Re'Juice Wash Off Beet Mask helps reduce puffiness from late-night suppers, monthly periods or fatigue, and ensures skin stays firm and plump.

Meanwhile, the Re'Juice Wash Off Blue Tansy Mask is a mild chemical peel formulated with next-gen ingredient PHA and blue tansy oil, exfoliating skin effectively without irritation and revealing a smooth and radiant complexion.

Lastly, the Re'Juice Wash Off Fig Mask is formulated with 88 per cent natural ingredients and improves skin texture and tone.

Enjoy 15 per cent off Ohiohoo masks from now to Feb 21 at www.ksisters.sg

I DEW CARE

Asian Beauty X, the local omni-channel retailer's beauty platform showcasing a curated collection of cult skincare and cosmetic products and niche Asian labels, is offering K-beauty brand's Berry Groovy Brightening Wash-Off Mask at $46.80 (usual price $52).

This berry-scented facial treatment is packed with antioxidants and strawberry seeds that gently exfoliates, revitalises and brightens dull skin.

Now available at www.asianbeautyx.com, it also contains glycolic acid, glacier water and raspberry extract that helps moisturise and comfort skin for a more youthful and radiant appearance.