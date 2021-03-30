Boost your beauty with these new make-up collections

M.A.C

Bloom under the moon this spring with the US cosmetic brand's Black Cherry Collection for eyes, lips and skin.

In this sakura-inspired spectrum of moody midnight magentas and daytime bursts of blush, each product is wrapped and ready to gift in limited-edition packaging.

Look out for the Matte Lipstick ($36), Glow Play Lip Balm ($36), Extra Dimension Blush ($55), Fix+ Cherry Blossom ($40), Prep + Prime Lip ($37), 36 Dreamgirl Lash ($36) and Brushstroke 24-hour Liner ($42).

The Black Cherry Collection is available at M.A.C boutiques (Ion Orchard, Takashimaya, Bugis Junction and Nex), selected department stores, on sephora.sg and the Lazada Official Store.

HERA

The Korean beauty brand's new Lingerie Collection makes the shade Lingerie, a sheer nude, the star of the show.

It consists of the popular Glow Lasting Cushion ($75) that offers a 24-hour glow using the multi-dimensions radiant technology, alongside the Sensual Spicy Nude Gloss in Lingerie ($43), which boasts a formula infused with menthoxypropanediol that effectively irons out lip wrinkles.

Making its debut are the Nude Glow Multi-Palette in Lingerie ($62) - to be used as a blusher, highlighter, contour or bronzer - and the Sensual Spicy Nude Balm in a new shade of Lingerie Gold ($43).

The Hera Lingerie Collection is available on Lazada and will retail at the Hera Ion Orchard boutique from Thursday.

COACH X SEPHORA COLLECTION

Prepare yourself for some unconventional fun with Sephora Collection's exclusive make-up collaboration with Coach.

With seven products to experiment and get creative with, the quirky limited-edition capsule collection features the iconic sculpted C logo, tea rose wildflower and the US fashion house's mascots: Rexy the dinosaur, Sharky the shark and Uni the unicorn.

From mascot eyeshadow palettes ($80) doing double duty as bag charms, to the glittery Tea Rose Brush Set ($120) with detachable and adjustable mascot rings and Lip Gloss Set ($72), Eye Masks ($24) and Nail Set ($45), expect a melange of buttery mattes, bold metallics and soft, shimmery shades.

The Coach x Sephora Collection is available at all Sephora stores, Sephora in-app and on sephora.sg.

INNISFREE

Be enthralled by the fascinating colours of the camellia plant as the Korean beauty brand draws inspiration from its deep red petals with the limited-edition 2021 Jeju Color Picker - Camellia Edition.

Known as the queen of winter flowers, the red camellias found in Jeju Island typically mark the beginning of the cold and harsh winter season and stays in peak bloom throughout.

This range includes the Camellia Eye Palette ($37), Blooming Blusher ($24), Petal Tint ($17) and Relief Lip Oil ($17).

The 2021 Jeju Color Picker - Camellia Edition is available at all Innisfree stores and its official store on Shopee.