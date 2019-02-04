Boost your beauty with these releases

HEROINE MAKE

The Japanese cosmetics brand's Smooth Liquid Eyeliner ($18.90, available in Jet Black, Bitter Brown and Brown Black) boasts a hyper-durable Super Keep Polymer and Water-Resistant Film to withstand water, sweat, tears and sebum, as well as an ultra-fine 0.1mm slim brush tip.

Meanwhile, its Long Stay Sharp Gel Liner ($16.90, available in Jet Black and Dark Brown) comes with a 1.5mm fine gel tip and has a creamy and pigmented formula to ensure smooth application.

It also contains Super Keep Polymer to minimise smudge and is perfect for tight-lining your eyes.

Both Heroine Make products are now available from Watsons, Sasa, Don Don Donki, BHG, Welcia-BHG and Tokyu Hands.

APRILSKIN

The Korean cosmetics brand has launched its 24H Love Me Glow Make-Up Kit ($49.90).

The special edition gift set includes the Perfect Magic Cover Fit Cushion, Perfect Water Fit Make-Up Refresh Pad and the Perfect Magic Kill Fit Tint.

Aprilskin has also expanded its make-up range with three new cushions: Perfect Magic Cover Proof Cushion ($43), Perfect Magic Cover Dual Cushion ($43), and Magic Essence Shower Cushion ($47).

Aprilskin's latest releases are available at selected Guardian stores.

ALBION

The Japanese beauty and skincare brand introduces its ultra-luxurious Embeage Cream Parfait ($755) from its most premium skincare line Excia Embeage.

It is designed to revitalise and combat ageing skin from within by using DHEA, a natural bodily substance that revitalises skin, inhibits the overproduction of melanin, strengthens muscles and cleans out damaged cells and regenerates new ones.

The Embeage Cream Parfait is now available at Albion counters at Takashimaya, Metro Centrepoint and Robinsons Raffles City.