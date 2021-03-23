Boost your beauty with these skincare lines

NUDESTIX

The make-up brand's Nudeskin by Nudestix is a comprehensive four-step skincare regimen of multi-tasking, vegan-powered and highly efficacious products with a focus on skin renewal. It is developed in collaboration with celebrity dermatologist Jason Emer.

Its made-in-Korea formulations are packed with a healthy dose of natural ingredients to clean, exfoliate, tone and moisturise.

All the products are vegan, gluten- and cruelty-free, and powered by high-performance botanical extracts without sulfates, synthetic fragrances or parabens.

Nudeskin by Nudestix ($27 to $56) is available at Sephora.sg and Nudestix.com

DR JART+

Banish those blemishes with the Korean skincare brand's Teatreement collection that will help clear skin.

The cleansing foam ($31) contains pH-balancing Teatreement and spot-targeting technology to remove impurities without stripping moisture or irritating unconcerned areas, while the toner ($33) removes excess dirt and oil, and then rebalances oily and combination skin while adding quick hydration after cleansing.

Lastly, the moisturiser ($41) features an innovative Teatreement Solution that targets new and existing spots while balancing the skin's pH and moisture levels without irritating and drying out surrounding unconcerned areas.

The Dr. Jart+ Ctrl-A Teatreement collection is available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

ONLY SKIN

Give your skin a radiant and dewy look with the H2 Glass Skin series from local medical aesthetics group Only Group's skincare line, a treatment-based range that helps to achieve an instant long-lasting glow. Its five products are the Glass Skin Emulsion, Glass Skin Essence, Glass Skin Finish, Ultra Glass Skin Finish, and White. They all contain molecular hydrogen antioxidant to nourish the skin and boost the skin's immunity to fight harmful free radicals, besides keeping it moisturised and hydrated all day long.

The Only Skin H2 Glass Skin series (from $108) is available at Only Group outlets and https://onlyskin.sg/

For a limited time, bundle promotions are available - Glow Up Kit ($252, usual price $315), Hydrate & Glow Up Kit ($278.40, usual price $348), Glass Skin Kit for Combination/Normal Skin ($338.40, usual price $423) and Glass Skin Kit for Dry Skin ($364.80, usual price $456).

MILANI

Petal-power your routine with the Rose Collection, the US cosmetics brand's first skincare launch that contains essentials you need to clean, prep and quench your skin with moisture, thus ensuring a hydrated base for your foundation to glide on.

Use Milani's Rose Lotion Primer or the all-natural Rosewater Hydrating Mist as a make-up priming spray, while the Rose Face Oil tones and hydrates the skin.

The Rose Transforming Lip Balm deeply nourishes, conditions and protects lips from environmental damage, and the pH-reacting polymers respond to your lips to create a flattering deep rose shade.

From April 1, the Rose Butter Lip Mask and Rose Sugar Lip Scrub ($16 each) - which promises smooth and ultra-soft lips - will launch exclusively on the Watsons e-store, while the rest of the Milani Rose Collection ($16 to $30) will launch exclusively at Watsons stores and on the e-store.