Botanical oils that your acne-prone skin will love

We are always intrigued when beauty brands come up with new skincare technology.

But besides advancements in science and technology, another type of ingredient that tends to get incorporated into products are botanical oils.

From the ones that reportedly treat ageing skin to those that deliver optimum moisture to dehydrated complexions, here are botanical oils you should add to your skincare regimen.

JOJOBA OIL

Derived from the seeds of the simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) plant, jojoba oil closely resembles human sebum (the oil naturally produced by skin), making it effective for a wide range of skin types and conditions, particularly if you have sensitive skin.

It also helps bring balance back to your skin by regulating skin's natural oil production.

Rich in nutrients and antioxidants that help to soothe skin, calm inflammation, control acne breakouts and heal sunburns, jojoba oil is non-comedogenic too.

This means it will not clog pores or worsen acne, nor cause blackheads and congestion, making it ideal for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

It is said to even help slow down signs of ageing as it contains antioxidant-rich vitamins E and B5.

The former strengthens the capillary walls in the skin to improve moisture and elasticity while the latter helps to delay the signs of premature ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots.

ROSEHIP OIL

Besides effectively quenching dry and dehydrated complexions, rosehip oil is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to help combat acne and redness while strengthening skin cells and boosting the cell regeneration process.

It has skin-calming properties and helps to soothe eczema and clear up acne scars, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Additionally, it contains a high concentration of vitamin C that helps to brighten dull complexions and prevent premature ageing caused by ultraviolet rays.

TEA TREE OIL

You may have heard about its superior ability to treat acne and breakouts. After all, the oil extracted from the leaves of melaleuca alternifolia (commonly known as tea tree) is known to have amazing antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

It is a great natural remedy for those looking to reduce blemishes on the skin, soothe inflammation and speed up the skin healing process. It can even be used to treat mild fungal infections and dandruff.

ARGAN OIL

Extracted from the nuts of the argan tree fruit, this oil is known to contain high levels of vitamin E, which is rich in antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage.

It also improves - and maintains - moisture levels and elasticity, as well as delay signs of premature skin ageing.

High in unsaturated fatty linoleic acid, argan oil is also equipped with anti-inflammatory benefits, making it ideal for those with dry and eczema-prone complexions.

GRAPE SEED OIL

This powerhouse does a variety of things your skin will love. For starters, it is high in linoleic acid, which helps skin retain moisture so it is constantly plump, smooth and soft.

It also soothes, calms and treats inflammation. It even combats acne and comes with a potent dose of antioxidants to reportedly improve the synthesis of collagen and elastin to alleviate signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

EUCALYPTUS OIL

This has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Plus, the oil is also known to possess the ability to enhance moisture retention and strengthen skin barrier, so your skin can better protect itself from harmful external aggressors such as UV rays and pollution. The best part? It helps your skin better absorb skincare ingredients.

Eucalyptus oil must be diluted or incorporated as an ingredient in skincare products as it is so concentrated.