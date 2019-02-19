Break these bad hair habits

Use more water instead of shampoo for a rich lather.

USING TOO MUCH SHAMPOO

We all love a rich lather. But most of us are using too much product, especially shampoo, because we do not take the time to wet our hair sufficiently and thoroughly first.

Not only is this a waste of product, using excessive shampoo can dry out the hair.

If you are tempted to add more shampoo to create a rich lather, try more water instead.

A rule of thumb: You need only two teaspoons of shampoo for mid-length hair.

NOT RINSING THOROUGHLY

You know how your hair feels slippery and smooth after you have left the conditioner and hair mask in your hair for a few minutes?

If your hair still feels like this in the shower, then you should not stop rinsing.

This is because the ingredients added to give your hair that sensation are often silicones, which when left to accumulate, can strip and dull your hair over time.

Plus, conditioners and hair masks are rich and full of emollients that can over-burden your scalp and cause it to become oily and prone to congestion.

To avoid all these, make sure to rinse your hair clean until you do not feel any residue left.

NOT TAKING AFTERCARE SERIOUSLY

When your hair undergoes chemical processes like colouring and retexturing treatments (be it perm or straightening) multiple times a year, its core structure can be damaged.

And if moisture and nutrients are not replenished adequately, you end up with brittle hair that is prone to breakage and split ends.

For those who have bleached their hair, it is important to use a blue or purple shampoo to neutralise any brassy undertones. These shampoos are also usually enriched with conditioning botanical oils and butters to nourish hair.

Also look out for products formulated with proteins as they can help rebuild and restructure damaged hair shaft to increase resilience.

UNDERESTIMATING PRIMERS

Despite the frequent use of heated styling tools, many people skip on prepping their hair with a thermal protectant or primer.

Without an essential protective barrier that helps smooth down hair cuticles, your hair becomes subjected to heat damage every time you style it with heated tools.

And over time, not only does your hair become dryer, rougher and more tangled, its colour also starts to fade and look duller.

WASHING TOO OFTEN

Living in Singapore means it is inevitable that we end up feeling sweaty and grimy at the end of the day. The habit of shampooing our hair once or twice daily can create problems.

Shampooing frequently exposes the hair and scalp to potentially too much harsh cleansers, which strip the hair and scalp of natural oils.

Try cutting down the frequency of washing your hair by using a dry shampoo instead. They are often made of charcoal powder to absorb impurities and excess sebum, and they give limp locks a root lift and have a refreshing scent to eliminate odours.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)