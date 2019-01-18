Breathe in purer air at home with probiotic purifiers

The BetterAir consumer range includes the signature Biotica800 and the BioLogic Purifier (above).

The BetterAir consumer range includes the signature Biotica800 (above) and the BioLogic Purifier.

If you assume you can hide from harmful bacteria by staying indoors, think again. Reports have suggested that indoor air quality may be more polluted than outdoor air.

Aiming to offer a natural solution for purer air in homes is BetterAir, the world's first surface and air probiotic purifier.

Its pioneering range of three products was exclusively launched yesterday at all Courts Singapore stores and online, marking the first time shoppers anywhere in the world can get their hands on the products within a retail space.

The partnership between the local consumer electronics and furniture retailer and the global biotechnology company also brings the latter's revolutionary Enviro-Biotics line of probiotic systems here for the first time.

Founded in Israel in 2011 by mathematician Michael Hoffman, BetterAir is particularly relevant to Singaporeans, where 85 per cent of asthmatic patients are allergic to dust mites.

Its products have been proven to reduce mould, dust mites and allergens that are triggers for asthma and allergic reactions.

While conventional air purifiers kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria in the air, BetterAir products actively release environmental probiotics that improve indoor air quality and prolong the cleanliness of indoor surfaces by landing on hard and soft surfaces and consuming resources available to harmful bacteria including dust mite excrement, pollen, pet dander and shed skin cells.

The products are 100 per cent chemical-free and organic, safe for humans and animals, and also count odour management among its benefits.

Ms Taly Dery, president of BetterAir International, told The New Paper: "The faster you kill bacteria, the faster they develop resistance.

"BetterAir products don't kill bacteria but add probiotics - the good bacteria that live in our systems - into the environment, which then minimise the presence of harmful bacteria indoors."

Added Mr Amir Yaar, chief executive of BetterAir South-east Asia: "The average person spends over 90 per cent of their time indoors, and our body systems aren't ready for the aggressive bacteria in our surroundings. Our aim is to prevent (illnesses and infections), rather than cure."

The BetterAir consumer range includes the signature Biotica800 ($499), a compact plug-and-play portable unit that covers up to 800 sq ft (approximately the size of a four-room Housing Board flat); the BioLogic Purifier ($299), a Universal Serial Bus-powered portable unit suited to smaller personal environments such as cars or work cubicles; and the Travel Spray ($19.90), a handheld 75ml spray bottle perfect for flights and daily commuting.

Country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore Ben Tan said: "We are honoured to partner BetterAir to bring the world's first probiotic air and surface purifier to Singapore, especially amid growing awareness of asthma and other illnesses being linked to environmental factors such as indoor pollution and mould."