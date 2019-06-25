Bright, glowy summer glam

When it comes to summertime beauty looks, it is about tanned and glowy skin, a healthy flush and cheerful colours. These releases just might turn you into a gorgeous beach goddess.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturising Gel Creme

Price: $78

Available at: Sephora

This is the US fashion and beauty giant's first foray into skincare, and I am quaking - pun intended - at how much of a hit it has on its hands.

Everything about this is beautiful, from its texture and smell to how well it moisturises my currently dry and sad-looking skin. Plus, the cooling gelcream texture absorbs really quickly, priming and softening the skin, allowing my make-up to go on smoothly and flawlessly.

The product contains pineapple and does have quite a distinctive scent, so that may take some getting used to.

PHOTO: MARC JACOB

Sunday Riley

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Price: $56

Available at: Sephora

Face oils have become increasingly popular, and this new one is a musthave for any skincare junkie.

After using this for a couple of weeks, I noticed quite a d r a s t i c improvement, especially on days when I do not have enough sleep.

I use this most mornings, along with Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and I have pretty much done away with foundation entirely.

PHOTO: SUNDAY RILEY

Drunk Elephant

D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

Price: $50

Available at: Sephora Ion and Sephora.sg from July 18

Right now, Drunk Elephant can do absolutely no wrong.

Almost every product it has put out has been raved about both online and in the press, and this is no different.

A beautiful bronzer in a bottle, this leaves my already tanned skin looking even more glowy. I have people asking if I just got back from a holiday almost every time I wear this.

Note that this product is a concentrate and should be mixed with a Drunk Elephant serum, oil or moisturiser in a proportion that suits your skin tone.

PHOTO: DRUNK ELEPHANT

Fenty Beauty Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio

Price: $51

Available at: Sephora

Definitely not for the fainthearted, these bold and bright eyeliners are as summery as can get, and I am here for it.

The formula and applicator are pretty easy to work with, and I find getting a good cat's eye with it quite effortless. I really liked that even the lighter colours were opaque and went on with just one swipe.

It is definitely not an everyday product, but it does create some really eye-catching looks. Plus, it is a lot of fun to experiment with.

PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

Lunasol The Lighting Colour Eyes

Price: $138

Available at: All Kanebo counters

The bright and glittery eyeshadows in this palette make for a really pretty set of eyeshadow toppers, to add some glitter and glam on top of your regular looks. The playful colours are great for summer and manage to be both eye-catching and wearable.

My only gripe is that I wish there were a couple more matte, neutral shades.

PHOTO: LUNASOL

Anna Sui Mermaid Face Blush

Price: $37

Available at: Anna Sui Cosmetics counters

The new collection inspired by a mermaid lagoon is beyond cute. Both face blush shades are really nice - one is more of a traditional pink-toned blush, the other an opalescent highlight shade, at least on my more tanned skin - and leave a subtle and natural glow, but my favourite of the two is the more blush-like one.

It gave me, even while ill and sallow, a lovely pink flush and healthy glow.

PHOTO: ANNA SUI

Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumising Lip Gloss

Price: $50

Available at: Tangs and Sephora

I have never been a fan of lip gloss, but it might be time to retract that statement because I love this product and cannot stop telling everyone about it.

The formula is light and not sticky, and has a refreshingly minty scent and feel on the lips, making mine look plumper without any stinging sensation or discomfort.

The colour payoff is also fantastic, and a single swipe is all it takes. In fact, it is one of the few glosses that I am more than happy to wear in place of lipstick. It is perfect for both natural make-up and full-glam looks.

The best way to describe how my lips look with this on? Juicy.

PHOTO: HOURGLASS

Les Merveilleuses Laduree Mixed Cheek Colour

Price: $70

Available at: Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique

At first glance, these matte blushes look really bright, and I was frankly quite hesitant to try them.

But boy, am I glad I did. I found them to be wearable and easy to blend and build, leaving a healthy and pretty flush.

All three shades in the summer collection are vibrant and super flattering, to the point where I am rotating among them almost every day.

However, while the vintagelooking tin is cute, the packaging is a bit clunky and hard to carry around.

PHOTO : LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour

Price: $142

Available at: Tangs.com, and from July 1, at TANGS at Tang Plaza

Christian Louboutin Beauty has finally launched in Singapore, and we can finally buy these beautiful tubes, after coveting that super-dramatic, much-talked-about classic Louboutin red lip for months.

It is not exactly the most summery of products but is still great for any season and the formula is to die for. Smooth and comfortable on the lips, it does not feel too drying and wears pretty well throughout the day.

The classic red shade is also universal enough to look stunning on anyone, but I am not sure if it is worth the price tag.