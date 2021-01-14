Bring CNY luck home by redeeming Fortune Cat Figurines from FairPrice

The Fortune Cat Figurines come in four different designs, each tied to a different product of the week.

While shopping for your Chinese New Year staples at FairPrice, don't forget to check out its slew of festive activities and promotions in-stores.

Bring some luck home with you with the local supermarket chain's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines designed by Ah Guo, Lianhe Zaobao's columnist and illustrator.

Redeem each figurine via FairPrice's weekly gift-with-purchase from today till Feb 10.

This is only available at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores. Terms and conditions apply.

The Fortune Cat Figurines come in four different designs, each tied to a different product of the week, in the four weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

From today till Jan 20, add Fortune Baby Abalone to your cart to enhance your Chinese New Year reunion dinner.

From Jan 21 to 27, you cannot go wrong with Nestle Kit Kat for you and your family to share and snack on during the festive season.

From Jan 28 to Feb 3, opt for Tiger Crystal Beer 6x320ml for your celebratory drinks, and from Feb 4 to 10, select Nature's Wonders' healthy nuts and snacks to include in your spread of Chinese New Year goodies this year.

What's more, stand a chance to win $1,088 weekly when you redeem your Fortune Cat Figurine by participating in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Simply scan the QR code found on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and look out for the weekly results which will be published in Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao every Thursday.

To redeem the Fortune Cat Figurine, cut out one coupon printed in Shin Min Daily News or Lianhe Wanbao, which is available in-paper from today till Feb 10.

Then, spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, including the participating product of the week.

Lastly, redeem the weekly Fortune Cat Figurine at the FairPrice cashier counter, while stocks last.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT

It's the perfect time to binge on bak kwa

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it is time for us to get started on spring cleaning, shop for a new wardrobe and stock up on Chinese New Year goodies to entertain guests when they visit.

The festive season provides the perfect excuse to binge on the all-time favourite bak kwa (which is translated to long yoke in Cantonese, meaning robust fortune) and Singaporeans love it so much, they can endure hours in a snaking queue just to grab a few boxes.

Think thinly-sliced pork marinated in salt and sugar, and barbecued to smoky perfection. These addictive bites pair well with a rich full-bodied burgundy wine.

MUST-HAVE

Pineapple tarts are another must-have Chinese New Year treat.

There are two versions - pineapple jam atop a crumbly butter base or stuffed in a pillow-shaped pastry (less sweet version).

The golden pineapple filling signifies prosperity, so pop a few more of these this year and you might boost your chances of hitting the jackpot.

Don't miss out on the paper-thin egg-roll wafers known as love letters, usually printed with oriental patterns or wordings and boasting a buttery fragrance and rich history.

Legend has it that star-crossed lovers would use these wafers to communicate in secret and after reading the message, they would gobble down the snacks to remove all traces of evidence.

No Chinese New Year would be complete without the traditional exchanging of a pair of mandarin oranges - which represent abundance and good fortune - with one another, alongside well wishes.

Unearth more interesting Chinese New Year goodies from FairPrice's CNY2021 catalogue at bit.ly/FPCNYLOG