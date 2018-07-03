Burst onto the scene with new beauty finds

MAMONDE

Pucker up for the South Korean skincare and cosmetics brand's Creamy Tint Squeeze Lip ($18), an

intensely pigmented liquid lipstick in a squeeze tube that delivers bright bursts of long-lasting colour.

PHOTO: MAMONDE,

It comes in 10 stunningly vibrant spring shades.

The Creamy Tint Squeeze Lip can be easily blended, with colours appearing vivid and dewy.

The range is now available at the Mamonde boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centreand Mamonde counters at Tangs VivoCity and Isetan Tampines, as well as online retailer Lazada.

BVLGARI

The Italian luxury brand's new fragrance Omnia Pink Sapphire ($84/25ml, $114/40ml, $139/65ml) is an effervescent and whimsical scent, exuding the same sunny vibe as its namesake colour.

Created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, the sparkling perfume is festive and exuberant, a breathtaking reminder to run, jump and dive into what awaits us every day.

PHOTO: BVLGARI,

It has notes of fizzy pink pomelo and fusing pink pepper, married into a base of vibrant wood and white musk.

It is now available at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Tangs, Robinsons, Metro and Isetan department stores as well as Sephora stores.

KATE TOKYO

Refresh your look with the Japanese cosmetics brand's latest products that belong among your beauty essentials.

PHOTO: KATE TOKYO

They include the revolutionary Kate Powdery Skin Maker ($34), a liquid foundation that turns into powder, giving you flawless coverage with a light, powdery finish.

PHOTO: KATE TOKYO

Also check out the colour-correcting Kate Secret Skin CC Base Zero ($18), an ultra stylish new hue of fan-favourite eyeliner Kate Super Sharp Liner Ex ($17) and Kate Smoky Round Eyes, an eyeshadow palette ($22) available in a range of sultry colours.

Kate Tokyo's line-up is now available from Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Lazada and selected Sasa and Watsons stores.