Catch these cutesy collabs

LEVI'S X POKEMON

To celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary this year, the US fashion brand has created a colourful, 90s-inspired collection that includes a range of Levi's denim, tops, bottoms, tees and accessories that feature graphics and prints of both the popular characters and the woodland settings of the Kanto region.

A key highlight is the Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket, with oversized embroidered Pikachu and lightning bolt patches for the electric-type Pokemon, as well as graphic tees featuring throwback character art such as Ash, Misty and Pokemon from the classic first season of the original animated series.

And for fans of Misty, look forward to the Levi's Misty Short and Misty Tank, a homage to the iconic outfit she wears.

Accessories and sundries also get the Pokemon treatment, like the Pikachu knit beanie with yellow 3D Pikachu ears and Poke Ball crossbody bag.

The Levi's x Pokemon collection ($29.90 to $169.90) is now available at Levi's stores and on www.levi.com.sg

FURLA X LINE FRIENDS

Italian luxury goods brand teams up with Korea's Line Friends to launch a capsule collection of charming leather accessories featuring three of its characters on a range of bags and small leather items.

One design depicts Brown and Sally walking in bright daylight to a backdrop of leaves and flowers, while the other shows Brown with Cony half-hiding behind foliage at night.

A selection of Furla's round mini-crossbody bags, micro bags, envelopes, cosmetics case set and wallets, card and coin cases in Ares calfskin leather are also animated with the adventures of the characters.

The Furla x Line Friends Capsule Collection ($185 to $595) is available at Furla Singapore stores from today.

INNISFREE X DINOTAENG

The Korean beauty brand has collaborated with illustrator Kim Tae Eun, who is behind the rising Korean lifestyle brand Dinotaeng, to create the limited-edition No Sebum x Dinotaeng collection.

The multi-purpose crowd-favourite No Sebum Mineral Powder, known for its ability to control the oil-water balance of skin, now comes in five different unique designs, each with cheerful illustrations of signature characters like Bobo, Quokka and Marsh as well as accompanying scents inspired by your favourite desserts.

The No Sebum x Dinotaeng collection ($10) is now available at Innisfree Singapore stores and Innisfree's Official Store on Lazada.

POMELO X LOONEY TUNES

South-east Asia's leading omnichannel fashion platform has unveiled an exclusive nine-piece Looney Tunes clothing line inspired by everyone's favourite childhood cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Sylvester and Daffy Duck.

Taking a leaf from retro 90s designs, the playful pieces showcase trendy electric colours and modern street style, with T-shirts, a mesh top, a shirt and matching face masks to complete the look.

The Pomelo x Looney Tunes collection (from $24) is now available on the Pomelo app, pomelofashion.com and in stores.