Catch these Top 40 Big Game Specials at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

Look out for the Top 40 Big Game Specials at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet - which is disinfected regularly so you can shop safely -located at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee.

To sweeten the deal, order on the spot for next day delivery (terms apply).

In addition, receive a free $20 Decathlon gift card with a minimum spend of $799, while stocks last.

Do not miss out on grabbing hot deals such as the Korean brand 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV ($1,699, usual price $3,499; limited display sets) and the LG 506L Fridge at $1,419 (check in-store for special price; usual price $1,785, with free $50 grocery voucher).

Meanwhile, save $450 on the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Dual Screen Notebook ($1,349, usual price $1,799; limited sets, while stocks last), and save $300 on the 21.5-inch Apple iMac ($1,599, usual price $1,899; limited sets only).

There are also discounts on the Sharp Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher ($399, usual price $479), JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (black) ($99, usual price $179; limited sets, while stocks last) and Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse ($99, usual price $149).

Enjoy big savings on furniture and bedding, such as the Serta Luxe 100 Pocketed Queen-Size Spring Mattress ($1,357, usual price $2,088) while fabric sofas are priced from $599.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Exclusively for Citibank card members, get a free $20 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $999 in a single sales order transaction or a free $40 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $1,999 in a single sales order transaction (limited redemptions).

As one of the participating merchants in the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Climate-Friendly Households Programme, eligible households can use their $150 e-vouchers to purchase an energy-efficient fridge at Harvey Norman, where there are special offers on selected three ticks and above fridges.

The retailer is also part of the e-waste management system in partnership with NEA and the Alba Group.

Look out for the e-waste recycling bin in-store to drop off your old gadgets for recycling.