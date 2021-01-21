Celebrate Chinese New Year with wine, tea and abalone

Usher in a prosperous Chinese New Year with delectable treasures handpicked just for you from Golden Chef, Life and Just Wine, all of which are exclusively available at FairPrice.

GOLDEN CHEF

Sixteen-year-old home-grown brand Golden Chef has more than 15 canned abalone and seafood offerings harvested from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and Chile.

Its best-selling products include Australian Premium Wild Abalone, New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone, Australian Baby Abalone, South Korean Baby Abalone and Pacific & Razor Clams.

For nine years, local celebrity chef Eric Teo has been its brand ambassador, and Golden Chef has claimed the title of being the No. 1 Canned Abalone Brand in FairPrice since 2018.

Riding on this success, Golden Chef expanded to the condiment category in late 2018, carrying products such as made-in-Singapore abalone sauce, sesame oil and cooking pastes, as well as Japanese dressings sourced from and produced in Japan.

From mouth-watering premium seafood to exquisite cooking sauces, Golden Chef is definitely your trusted reunion companion in the kitchen this festive season.

From now till Wednesday, grab the Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone 150g (drained weight) for $42.80 (usual price $55.80). These are wild caught and not cultured, and processed from live abalone, which means you can taste the succulent texture and subtle flavour with every bite.

In addition, chow down on chewy and flavourful Golden Chef South African Baby Abalones 150g (drained weight) 6s/8s/10s at two for $48 (usual price $50.80 per can).

Take the opportunity during this promotional period to also stock up on Golden Chef Roasted Sesame Dressing 400g ($7.55, usual price $9.60), authentically produced in Japan.

With no MSG added, it can be used as a dipping sauce for steamboat and on salads, or a topping for all kinds of cuisine.

If you are watching your diet this Chinese New Year, Golden Chef Abalone Sauce 510g ($3.55, usual price $4.70) is for you.

It is 25 per cent lower in sodium than regular abalone sauce and is trans fat-free.

Proudly made in Singapore, it can be used as a substitute for oyster sauce.

LIFE

No festive feasting is complete without refreshing drinks for you and your guests during house visits.

Choose from an array of Life beverages or Just Wine tipples, specially handpicked for celebrations of all kinds.

Whether you are looking for a hit of energy, an invigorating boost or just a moment to cool down, premium beverage brand Life offers guilt-free Japanese teas sourced from and produced in Japan.

From today to Wednesday, grab two 1L bottles at a special price of $3.30 (usual price two for $4.20).

Back by popular demand, Life Oolong Tea No Sugar 1L is brewed to perfection with no sugar added. It is the perfect beverage for those looking to enjoy a healthier option and who love the classic oolong tea option.

For a more refreshing yet not so sweet brew after a long and hot day, opt for Life Lemon Tea Reduced Sugar 1L that is packed with zesty citrus goodness made with tea leaves from Sri Lanka.

Alternatively, enjoy discounts on all-time favourite traditional brews from Taiwan with no preservatives and artificial colours, as two are now going for $2.30 (usual price two for $2.70).

Pick Life Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberries 480ml for a unique combination of goji berries and chrysanthemum, or Life Herbal Tea 480ml with a lower sugar content and the healthier choice symbol .

JUST WINE

Take your alcoholic game to the next level with Just Wine, established in 2017 with quality wines from Australia and Chile.

Rest assured that you are buying only the best as they are selected based on blind tastings of a dozen wines by a panel of experts headed by Just Wine's wine consultant Ch'ng Poh Tiong, regional chairman of Decanter World Wine Awards and vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Raise your glasses with a specially curated selection for the season, like the award-winning Just Wine Shiraz 2018 from Australia, winner of the prestigious 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards bronze medal.

It packs a flavourful punch with a spicy aftertaste and fruity notes of violet, raspberry and dark cherry, and complements red meats and Chinese claypot rice.

Just Wine Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile is softened with a gentle grip of tannins and mild acidity, and packed with capsicum, red pepper and blueberry notes.

It goes brilliantly with red meats, casseroles and simmered stews, and pairs nicely with pen cai.

For a lovely dim sum and seafood pairing, opt for the unsweetened yet refreshing Just Wine Sauvignon Blanc Australia with hints of grapefruit, or Just Wine Chardonnay Chile for more citrus and apple notes.

Just Wine's Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz from Southern Australia are available in 750ml bottles ($29.90 each) and suitable for parties, but they also come in a more handy 187ml bottle size ($7.90 each).

Just Wine's Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from Chile are available in 750ml bottles ($28 each).

From now till Feb 28, spend a minimum of $80 on Just Wine products online and receive an exclusive Spiegelau four-piece Bordeaux glass set (worth $35.90, while stocks last).

So get your hands on these auspicious treats at FairPrice to spread the joy of prosperity with others when Chinese New Year comes around.