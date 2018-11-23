Celebrate Christmas with the malls

The queue forming outside a Robinsons store yesterday for its Black Friday Sale. PHOTOS: ROBINSONS, BUGIS JUNCTION AND BUGIS+, UNITED SQUARE SHOPPING CENTRE, ONE RAFFLES PLACE, FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE

CHRISTMAS IN TOMORROWLAND AT BUGIS JUNCTION & BUGIS+

Express your individuality and be enthralled by a touch of creativity and quirkiness at both malls, which bring the best of design and craft from now to Dec 30.

Bugis Junction collaborates with ActionCity to unveil To-Fu Oyako In Tomorrowland festive decorations, as well as a 10m-tall Christmas tree-shaped centrepiece and To-Fu Oyako characters in festive outfits. Two limited-edition To-Fu Oyako Christmas ez-link cards are up for redemption when shoppers spend a minimum of $180 nett at any store in Bugis Junction and/or Bugis+.

Add a personal touch to your Christmas gifts with the launch of Singapore's mall-first #YouDoYou Customisation Service booth (Dec 3 to 16 at Bugis+ and Dec 17 to 30 at Bugis Junction).

It is perfect for those looking to stitch, patch and charm their fashion purchases into statement pieces using an exclusive selection of unique and on-trend embroidery designs from PLAYHOOD, a local independent design label.

A BEARY MERRY CHRISTMAS AT THE MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

From winning a pair of air tickets to San Francisco (the home of Cartoon Network hit show We Bare Bears), to scoring a limited-edition We Bare Bears umbrella and hanging out with the three cuddly characters themselves, the malls of Frasers Property Singapore are spreading festive cheer with We Bare Bears from now till Dec 24.

Anew in-app game, The Pawfect Journey, will be rolled out on Mondayon the new Frasers Experience (FRx) mobile app. It tasks shoppers to help the bears locate their missing items across the malls.

By matching and scanning in-mall QR codes via FRx, shoppers stand a chance to win a share of over $250,000 worth of prizes, such as Frasers Points, digital gift cards and retailer vouchers.

A $12,000 Live Quest will be held every Saturday from Dec 1 to 22 at selected malls, starting at Causeway Point. Participants will be divided into three squads - Team Grizz, Team Pan Pan and Team Ice Bear - with each completing tasks to achieve the ultimate #squadgoals.

A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS AT ONE RAFFLES PLACE

From now till Dec 30 at the mall, take in Christmas tunes by carollers (Dec 20 and 21) and revel in the joy of sharing this Christmas with free popcorn (Dec 11 and 12) and nachos (Dec 6 and 7).

Catch Santa next month as he roams around One Raffles Place spreading cheer, and print a selfie with him for free at the live Instagram photo booth.

Stand to win $30 worth of shopping vouchers by identifying the missing jigsaw puzzle piece to the Magical Christmas Wonderland on the One Raffles Place Facebook page.

Simply comment the answer, like and share the contest post for a chance to win.

BLACK FRIDAY AND CHRISTMAS AT ROBINSONS

Shoppers have welcomed the return of the department store chain's highly-anticipated Black Friday Sale. The sale is on across all three Robinsons stores, at The Heeren, Raffles City and Jem, from today to Sunday .

For its 160th anniversary this year, Robinsons has extended store operating hours, offering 24 straight hours of shopping till midnight tonight.

Up to 80 per cent discounts are offered on a wide variety of products ranging from beauty and fashion to home and lifestyle, on top of purchase-with-purchase and gift-with-purchase promotions.

Revel in the festive spirit this Christmas season with Robinsons' workshops including making your own hanging artwork (Dec 8 at Raffles City), bath bomb baubles (Dec 15 at The Heeren), Christmas cookies (Dec 1 at The Heeren) and Christmas card prints (Dec 22 at Jem).

Across all three stores, shoppers can also find Santa Claus (Dec 15, 16, 22 and 23) and enjoy Christmas carolling (Dec 15 and 22).

SUPERB! HOLIDAYS AT UNITED SQUARE

This Sunday at 10am and 2.30pm, you can get up close with a horse (above) and take part in craft activities in support of Riding for the Disabled Association Singapore (RDA).

The mall also welcomes beloved children's shows Hi-5 (now till Dec 4) and Shimmer and Shine (Dec 7 till 20) for song-and-dance stage shows and meet-and-greet sessions.

From Dec 24 till 30, celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with lots of interactive activities at Disney On Ice Mickey's Super Celebration and rub shoulders with Mickey in person.

Kids can also get crafty with monthly thematic KidsFest Arts and Crafts Sessions, after which they can take home their masterpieces.

The holidays are never complete without a little something for everyone. From now till Dec 30, spend $50 at the mall for a chance in the UOL Festive Celebration Draw to win a Jaguar E-Pace, Osim uDiva Star Massage Sofa and UOL Group shopping vouchers worth over $160,000.