Celebrate FairPrice Xtra VivoCity's first anniversary with good deals

Drop in for breakfast at The Kitchen area at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity.

Join the celebration at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity as it marks its first anniversary from today till Aug 12.

Designed as a one-stop shopping destination for groceries, apparel and electronics, this hypermarket features innovative retail technology to offer you a more convenient and engaging shopping experience.

The first 200 customers who spend $55 from today to Aug 12 get $5 off, so hurry and get ready to stock up your shopping cart there.

To complete the shopping experience, drop in for breakfast at The Kitchen area for delicious Sin Mui Heng dim sum.

If you and your family are craving for dessert, have a go at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity's expandable ice cream range while checking out the offers on Ben & Jerry's products, or look out for the extended cheese range as well.

Dig into selections like Brie Mon Pere 60%, Merci Chef Goat Cheese Ash, Roquefort Societe, German Cambozola, Fourme d'Ambert Aoc Dischamp and Bleu d'Auvergne Au Lait Cantorel.

As you start to feast with your loved ones, remember to still make fitness and health a priority.

Take this opportunity to introduce cycling to your little ones and get them wheels of their own with the Aleoca 18-inch Hi-Ten Steel Kids Bike Robot at $55 (usual price $159) for weekend rides.

Alternatively, you can spend your weekends playing the Kopi King Board Game at $20, a fast and fun family board game about our favourite Singapore drinks as well as a love letter to our favourite coffee shop uncles and aunties.

Get your cooking and juicing sorted too, as you prepare hearty meals at home for your loved ones with the Tefal Light & Clean Non Stick 3-piece Cookware Set at $59 (usual price $119).

With juicing, you're essentially removing all fibrous materials, leaving only the liquid of the fruits and vegetables - and that's where the Tefal Juice Extractor at $55 (usual price $79) comes in.

What's more, receive a free Tefal Masterseal Glass Rectangle 0.5L Container (worth $17) and get a Tefal Kettle KEAI Stainless Steel 1.2L (worth $59.90, limited to 30 pieces) with a minimum purchase of $199 on Tefal products.

Make your breakfast healthier with FairPrice Housebrand milk and cereals range

(From far left) FairPrice Rolled Oats and FairPrice 3-in-1 Instant Cereal Drink Chocolate. (Below) FairPrice milk products. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

As you prepare for a busy day ahead in the morning, don't forget to make time for breakfast to help refuel your mind and body.

It is a meal that should be eaten within two hours of waking, so get your sources of important nutrients such as calcium, iron, protein and fibre before you leave for work or school with these versatile FairPrice Housebrand range of items which are all on Price Freeze.

Try the FairPrice Rolled Oats 1kg ($4.25) which is made of 100 per cent wholegrains, high in dietary fibre and naturally cholesterol-free.

It is produced by the age-old method of kiln drying before removing the hull or husk. The oats are then cut, steamed and finally rolled into fine flakes between rollers.

This milling process ensures that a high percentage of nutrients are retained in the final product for your consumption.

For advanced preparation to save you time in the morning, make easy overnight oats with the FairPrice Rolled Oats and your choice of either FairPrice Full Cream Milk 1L, FairPrice Low Fat Milk 1L or FairPrice Skim Milk 1L ($1.70). The latter two are a Healthier Choice.

Trans fat-free with no preservatives, they are made from 100 per cent fresh milk from the premium dairy regions of Western Australia and are a perfect source of calcium.

READY-TO-EAT

The no-cook method of making oatmeal involves soaking the raw oats with milk and letting it absorb the liquid while softening.

Put the mix into the refrigerator overnight for a ready-to-eat, creamy bowl of oatmeal the next morning.

Meanwhile, the FairPrice Instant Skim Milk Powder 600g ($9.65) is ideal as a fat-free and guilt-free milk indulgence - get the high calcium but not the calories. It can also be used as a nutritious ingredient in cooking and baking.

Carefully sourced from Australia and specially formulated to provide essential nutrients and vitamins, the 100 per cent natural and trans fat-free milk powder carries the Healthier Choice Symbol and is also preservative-free.

For another convenient breakfast solution, grab the FairPrice 3-in-1 Instant Cereal Drink 20 x 30g ($3.15), and take your pick from the chocolate or vanilla flavour.

The trans fat-free product is packed with nutritious goodness to power up your day and can act as a tummy-filler in between meals. - NIA SARAH AZMI