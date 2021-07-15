Celebrate Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's birthday with big savings

Some of the items you can get at massive discounts.

Join Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's fourth birthday bash on Saturday and Sunday, and enjoy heavily discounted factory outlet prices on electrical, computer, furniture and bedding products, as well as a slew of celebratory rewards and savings.

Receive free two-hour parking with a minimum spend of $40 (limited to the first 150 redemptions a day), and a free $30 dining voucher with a minimum spend of $299 in a single sales order transaction (limited to the first 100 customers a day, one redemption for each NRIC).

In addition, attractive sure-win prizes such as a TV, Dyson vacuum and tablet are up for grabs at the factory outlet's Sure Win Tikam Tikam from noon to 7pm.

Simply spend a minimum of $100 in a single sales order transaction to qualify (one chance for every NRIC).

Do not forget to show up for the specially curated timed deals available at 4pm on TVs, fridges and more.

So head to and shop safely at the regularly disinfected store located at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee this weekend, where you can place an order on the spot and receive next day delivery (terms apply). And keep your eyes peeled for massively discounted birthday highlights.

For instance, get over 65 per cent off the Philips sound bar ($94, usual price $299), over 60 per cent off the N.Brandz power bank ($14, usual price $39.90), save $434 on the Electrolux 10.5kg washer ($495, usual price $929; limited to the first 20 sets, one set for every customer) and enjoy an additional 40 per cent off the Karcher portable steam cleaner (now $138; limited sets only).

What is more, the LG monitor is now at $155 (usual price $249) and Apple AirPods (second generation) are at $188 (usual price $239).

Shoppers who are on the lookout for bedding and furniture buys can get over 70 per cent off the Eclipse Reno Queen-Size Pocketed Spring Mattress ($400, usual price $1,412; limited sets, while stocks last) and save $319 on the Harmond Solid Oak Dining Table ($400, usual price $719).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Exclusively for Citibank card members, get a free $20 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $999 in a single sales order transaction or a free $40 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $1.999 in a single sales order transaction (limited redemptions).