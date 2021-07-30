Check these out for easier shopping, chance to change lives

The FairPrice app will enable customers to earn, redeem and track LinkPoints from Aug 1.

FairPrice has enhanced its omnichannel customer experience by offering shoppers the convenience of paying for their purchases across all FairPrice retail platforms and Unity pharmacies islandwide through the FairPrice app.

Cashless transactions saw a 25 per cent year-on-year increase last year, making up more than half of all transactions at physical FairPrice outlets.

The FairPrice app, which is now available for download on Apple Store or Google Play, will include the added functionality from Aug 1 to enable customers to earn, redeem and track LinkPoints when they shop both online and at physical stores, without the need to carry a physical rewards card.

And from Aug 1, the Plus! Rewards programme will no longer require a minimum spend to start earning LinkPoints.

Currently, members have to spend at least $20 when shopping at FairPrice to earn LinkPoints.

This will enable customers with smaller expenditures to maximise point accumulation, providing more savings to a wider pool of customers.

If you aspire to impact lives, the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will be holding a virtual recruitment fair tomorrow, from 10am to 5pm, where over 40 job openings are available islandwide.

At PCF, you can nurture young lives as centre principals, teachers/trainee teachers, educarers/trainee educarers or assistant teachers/relief teachers in Sparkletots pre-schools, or provide seniors with quality care as senior nurses, care programme coordinators and therapy assistants in Sparkle Care senior care centres.

Register now to secure your virtual interview slot by visiting uspur.e2i.com.sg/pcf/

More information will be provided through e-mail upon registration.

If you are unavailable on July 31, simply drop off your resume with PCF and it will get in touch with you.

