Cheers to beer on tap at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

Even though the upcoming festivities may be different from past years, we can still gather with our loved ones - while adhering to safe distancing measures - and celebrate the season with good cheer as 2020 comes to a close.

After the unprecedented year we have had, we ought to count our blessings.

Take time to reconnect with family and friends who have been by our side with a simple and intimate get-together.

Instead of hopping among extravagant shindigs, deck the halls and light Christmas up with the warmth emanating from homes. And what better way to end the year than on a high?

Booze is a must-have for year-end festive parties, and you can now take away fresh Hoegaarden and Little Creatures beer from the tap from Cheers and FairPrice Xpress.

The former is a brewery in Hoegaarden, Belgium, and the producer of renowned wheat beer, which is available at $14.90 a litre.

Brewed using whole hop flowers, the Little Creatures Pale Ale ($15.90 a litre) from Fremantle, Western Australia, is a full-bodied yet refreshing beer, with a bitter finish that perfectly complements party snacks.

There are 18 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores with beer taps islandwide.

Customers can bring their own bottles to hold the beer or purchase a growler - a special glass bottle for takeout craft beer - for only $2.

Scan the QR code to see how the beer tap works and view the list of outlets providing this service.

Get spick and span, more for less with FairPrice Housebrand

At 10 per cent to 20 per cent cheaper than leading brands, FairPrice Housebrand's range of products does not stop at just quality food.

Enjoy daily essentials to help you clean better, and at low prices too, when you shop at the local supermarket chain.

Be prepared to keep clean anywhere at any time with FairPrice Packet Tissues 3 Ply ($3.70, 48 x 8 sheets), FairPrice Facial Tissues 3 Ply - Soft Pack ($4.50, 4 x 130 sheets) and FairPrice Facial Tissues 3 Ply - Box ($4.50, 4 x 140 sheets).

These products are made of 100 per cent virgin pulp, producing extra thick and cottony soft facial tissues.

They are also optical brightening agent-free and safe for the whole family.

Do not let your money go down the toilet, instead get great value with the FairPrice SilkySoft Bathroom Tissue 4 Ply ($15.95, 24 x 200 sheets).

Made of 100 per cent virgin pulp, they are luxuriously soft, thick and ultra- absorbent, optical brightening agent-free and safe for the whole family.

Go that extra step of keeping yourself germ-free with FairPrice Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes 4 x 15 per pack ($3.10) and 2 x 40 per pack ($3.90), which kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria effectively.

Dermatologically tested, it is suitable for sensitive skin, and each wipe is enriched with vitamin E, aloe vera and chamomile extract, keeping skin moisturised and soft.

Let your clothes smell like the great outdoors with the lasting fragrance of FairPrice Concentrated Fabric Conditioner in Spring Fresh 1.6L ($7.20), as well as variants such as Anti Bacterial 1.6L ($7.20) - with germ-fighting properties and pleasing freshness - and Gentle Soft 1.5L ($6.60) that is gentle on delicate skin and features a delicate scent.

These laundry aids will make your load extra soft, easy to iron and are suitable for top-load and front-load machine wash.

With the FairPrice Extra White Bleach Anti-Bacterial 4L ($4.10), messy eaters do not have to worry about tough stains any more, and it will make your white clothes even whiter.

The little ones do not have to worry about messes of their own either. FairPrice Baby Dry Pants L (9-14kg) ($15.50, 56 per pack) and XL (12-17kg) ($15.50, 46 per pack) are perfect for your baby to go about his or her day in comfort, with a soft and stretchable 360-degree waist band and a soft breathable outer cover.

With a double leak guard and super absorbent core, it is time to give yourself a breather from fussing over your child's spillage.