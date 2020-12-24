Cheers launches new AI-enabled, unmanned cashless store in Tampines

The Cheers outlet at Our Tampines Hub uses image recognition technology to save customers the hassle of checking-out their purchases.

The Cheers outlet at Our Tampines Hub uses image recognition technology to save customers the hassle of checking-out their purchases.

The Cheers outlet at Our Tampines Hub uses image recognition technology to save customers the hassle of checking-out their purchases.

Tired of queueing for your purchases and waiting for your items to get scanned?

In partnership with Visa, home-grown convenience store chain Cheers recently opened a trendy retail concept store at Our Tampines Hub (#01-01) that is unlike any other - with no queue, no cashier and no check-out counter.

This revamped, unmanned and cashless 24-hour convenience store located in the heartland makes shopping safe, fun and convenient, employing artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition technology to empower customers to self-serve, boosting operational efficiency and productivity.

Customers need only to pick out items they wish to purchase and walk out of the store.

AI SYSTEM

The advanced AI system will detect the items picked up and automatically process payment when customers exit the premises. This saves the store up to 240 man-hours a week.

Not only has the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a surge in cashless payments, this unmanned store concept is also aligned with Singapore's Smart Nation initiative, which aims to transform and digitise our economy to keep Singapore vibrant and competitive.

To discover this fast, easy and seamless shopping experience, here is a guide on how to shop at the new Cheers store - a model of the store of the future.

Step 1

Download the Cheers SG App from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Step 2

Add your Visa card as a payment mode in the app.

Step 3

Enter gantry by scanning the in-app QR code or by facial recognition.

Step 4

Pick any merchandise. Selected items will be updated in your cart when you leave the store.

Step 5

After shopping, simply exit the store and get checked out automatically.

Your Visa card will be charged for the items selected.

Step 6

Verify your purchase on your purchase history under the "My Orders" tab.

One of the coolest aspects of this concept is you can shop without carrying any cash, wallet or phone with you.

Get your family members or friends to upload their faces on the Cheers SG app so that they can shop without you having to be present.

In this case, the items picked up will be charged to your Visa card registered with the app.