Choose, display and care for your home art collection well

Before decorating a space with art, check the dimensions of the artwork and whether it is proportionate to the furniture and walls. When positioned over a sofa, a large painting can frame the furniture beautifully.

Choosing an art piece is like falling in love.

For some, it is a tingle at first sight. For others, it might be a captivating painting you go back to visit again and again in a gallery because you cannot get it out of your mind.

While artistic works can be subjective, they add plenty of character to a home.

Whether you are thinking about making your first purchase or already own several pieces, here is what to consider when purchasing and displaying art.

CHOOSING YOUR ARTWORK

Size and surroundings

The first practical consideration should be the dimensions of the artwork and whether it is proportionate to the furniture and walls.

If you have a spacious living room with a statement sofa, for instance, an even larger painting will balance the look.

Paintings that are too small may be lost in the space of a wide wall.

Effect on the space

What are you hoping to achieve? Bold colours and oversized pieces will dominate a space, so it is best to display such statement pieces by themselves.

If you are looking to purchase an addition to an existing gallery wall, evaluate its size and colours to ensure it does not overwhelm the other pieces.

Also, if the other artworks are mostly in pastels, it is best to purchase a similarly light-hued painting so everything is in harmony.

DISPLAYING THE ARTWORK

Weight and frame

When displaying a particularly heavy piece, double-check that the nails or wall hooks you are using can take the load. You do not want it to come crashing down.

Alternatively, hire a professional art hanger who knows the best materials and methods for hanging art based on its size and weight - a worthy investment if the piece is expensive.

Function

When positioned over a sofa or bed, a large painting can frame the furniture beautifully, pulling together the look and creating a focal point. Elsewhere, its statement-making power jazzes up empty walls.

Location

If preserving the artwork is a priority, keep it away from direct sunlight. Constant exposure can fade the pigments over time. For added protection, consider investing in a frame with museum glass that filters out UV rays.

CARING FOR IT

Environment

One should also pick a spot where the temperature is consistent and the artwork is not exposed to excessive humidity.

A stable environment helps extend the life of a painting, so avoid areas with high levels of moisture such as bathrooms and under air-conditioners.

Regular maintenance

Just as you would regularly service your car's air-conditioner, it is recommended that your art gets checks to ensure it is well maintained. This minimises damage due to environmental conditions over a long period of time.

Get a smoke detector

Smoke can damage art, regardless of whether it is from a fire in the house or wafting in from a distance. Experts advise installing a smoke detector within 30m of your artwork.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg).