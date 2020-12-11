Christmas cheer and deals at Compass One

(Clockwise from left) Donate old baubles to dress up Compass One's Christmas tree; sleek-looking home essentials can be found at Iuiga; and grab the Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid Black Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at $219.90 from Tech House.

Christmas is the season to be festive, but it is also a time to give back - not just to our loved ones but also the less fortunate.

From now until Dec 27, Compass One shoppers can donate old baubles to be hung on the shopping mall's 1.8m-tall Christmas tree located at the atrium. For each bauble donated, Compass One will donate $2 to charity.

The total amount will be divided equally among three of its mainstay charities - the Down Syndrome Association, Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and The Food Bank Singapore.

With almost 200 tenants offering items that span gourmet food to premium beauty brands and household goods, Compass One makes for the perfect place to do your festive shopping and pick up the perfect Christmas gifts.

Stop by Iuiga, which offers thoughtfully designed quality home essentials, and get a free StrongHold Vacuum Suction Storage Caddy worth $8.90 with every purchase above $30 (while stocks last and limited to one gift-with-purchase per account).

ONE-STOP SHOP

And from now until Dec 24, enjoy 10 per cent off at Sweet Home, a one-stop shop for household products, premium and comfortable quilts, bedding sets, pillows and home accessories.

Over at K-Art, you can also get 10 per cent off your purchase of the made-in-Korea K-Art 3D IH iron coating range of cookware plus a free Chinese turner worth $15.90. Quote the promo code COMPASSONE from now till Jan 10, while stocks last. There is also free shipping for orders above $150.

Next, visit Yale Smart Shop for smart door locks that are convenient and hassle-free, as well as other innovative smart home security solutions.

From now till Dec 31, redeem a free $50 cash voucher when you show this page at the Compass One outlet, valid for purchase of items $500 and above.

Technophiles and gadget lovers should drop by Tech House to check out its full range of international consumer electronic products from Anker, Spigen, UAG, Soundcore, Nebula, Eufy, Roav and more, and grab the Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid Black Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at $219.90 (usual price $359.90).

Over at The Digital Gadgets, which retails premium accessories for Apple, Huawei, Samsung, Oppo and more, score the Japanese Asahi tempered glass with a $10 top-up when you purchase the Ugly Rubber premium quality drop protection case.