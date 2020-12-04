Christmas gift ideas galore at Compass One

Discover gift ideas from Osaka Owl, Peek A Box, Goldheart and (above) Ogawa for your loved ones at Compass One this month.

Discover gift ideas from Osaka Owl, Peek A Box, (above) Goldheart and Ogawa for your loved ones at Compass One this month.

Discover gift ideas from Osaka Owl, (above) Peek A Box, Goldheart and Ogawa for your loved ones at Compass One this month.

Discover gift ideas from (above) Osaka Owl, Peek A Box, Goldheart and Ogawa for your loved ones at Compass One this month.

For those on the hunt for Christmas presents, head to Compass One - a shopping haven chockful of gift ideas for family members, friends and loved ones.

Consider Osaka Owl, a brand that cherishes family values and friendship, it tugs at the heartstrings with innovative and aesthetically appealing creations - perfect as memorable gifts or for marking important life events.

Even better, get a free large-sized Japanese wristlet worth $7.90 when you make a purchase above $79.

Or drop by Peek A Box, a "One-Stop Gift Shop" for all your desired gadgets and gifting needs, and take your pick from thousands of products hand-picked by the Peek A Box team.

From now till Dec 31, enjoy 10 per cent off with every purchase of $50 (valid for regular-priced items only).

Embrace the art of giving this Christmas at Klosh, where you will discover an eclectic mix of unique and inspirational gifts, and exclusively designed merchandise that range from stationery to home decor and lifestyle products.

You can get free Christmas gift-wrapping paper with a minimum $20 purchase.

Over at Goldheart, discover Joyful Bijoux and gift inspirations from the local jeweller's new Christmas collection.

From timeless classics to unique styles, shower your loved ones with perfect gifts from the heart.

From now till Jan 31, enjoy 20 per cent off K-Style Diamond Charms and check out Sparkling Gifts from $88.

Alternatively, hurry down to Ogawa and grab its exclusive Christmas Star Deal - the Mobile Shiatsu Lite Multipurpose Massage Pillow at $98 (usual price $198).

Simply present this page at the store to enjoy the discount, limited to the first 50 customers, and valid till Sunday. Terms and conditions apply.

Finally, Capitol Optical's Korean-inspired optical collection Luna offers minimalist and sleek designs that channel a modern vintage style.

Purchase your first pair of Luna eyewear and get the second pair free. This promotion is available in-store and online. Optical lenses are not included.

LUCKY DRAW

As a bonus treat, spend a minimum of $50 to participate in Compass One's Christmas Lucky Draw and win prizes of up to $13,000 from now till Dec 27. And if you spend a minimum of $120 (maximum three same-day receipts), you can redeem 500 Compass One points.

Exclusively for Citi credit card holders, receive a $5 Compass One voucher with a minimum spend of $120 on your Citi credit card.

If you are feeling particularly lucky, pop by the Level 2 Atrium and count the number of items inside each of the cylinders located there.

Simply write your answer, name and contact number on the back of any in-mall receipt and drop it into the contest entry box by Dec 27 to win exciting prizes. No minimum spend is required.

Do not forget to scan the QR codes on the mall's Christmas decor centrepiece to enjoy even more festive deals.