City Square Mall’s got the Boom Boom Pow

City Square Mall, conveniently located above Farrer Park MRT (NE8), is envisioned as a miniature “town centre” that provides a one-stop destination for the modern family to meet, shop and play.

The mall is home to over 200 retail, entertainment and lifestyle shops including Best Denki, Daiso, Decathlon, Fitness First, Golden Village, NTUC FairPrice, Toys “R” Us and Uniqlo, as well as over 50 food and beverage outlets, including Food Republic.

These June holidays, your children can be part of the coolest Nick Jr. Team, the Power Squad. Embark on an adventure with Dora the Explorer, Boots and Diego, and catch the new hero on the block, Nella the Princess Knight, in action for the first time in Asia, from June 2 to 17 (except Mondays)!

Then head outdoors for a plethora of fun-filled activities at the Power-Packed Carnival and you might get to meet Dora and friends live as they go on an explorer trail around City Square Mall.

Power Squad Interactive Experience

Young explorers who want to get hands-on experience can join forces with the Power Squad at their first-ever interactive experience to crack a map’s secret codes and unravel other cool challenges. Finishing the challenges raises a Power Meter, and when it reaches the top, a power alarm will sound to celebrate all young explorers as they become official members of the Power Squad.

They can learn how to solve innovatively, share caringly, express themselves, explore and discover as well as create imaginatively with the companionship of Dora, Boots, Diego and Nella the Princess Knight in this engaging session.

When: June 2 to June 17 (except Mondays)

Time: Tuesdays to Fridays: 2pm and 6.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays: 1pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm

Venue: L1 Stage

First in Asia - Nella the Princess Knight Meet & Greet

Be charmed by Nella the Princess Knight, in Asia for the first-time, and enjoy a royal photo session with her and her bestie, the life-sized 3D Trinket the Unicorn.

Spend at least $50 at the mall and you can redeem a Meet & Greet Pass one hour before each show (limited to 50 passes per session).

When: June 2 to June 17, (except Mondays)

Time: Tuesdays to Fridays: 2.45pm and 7.15pm; 1.45pm; Saturdays and Sundays: 5.15pm and 7.15pm

Venue: Level B2 beside travellators

Dora’s Adventure Trail

Join Dora the Explorer and her friends as they move around the mall in a roving adventure, complete with music, interactive games and loads of fun, to find their friends Bunny, Butterfly, Turtle and Iguana.

Young explorers will be taken on a fun adventure to multiple locations around Level 1 of the mall, and even the carnival area.

When: June 2 to June 17 (except Mondays)

Time: 3:15pm

Venue: L1 Stage

Power-Packed Carnival

Let the children take part in engaging games and activities like Unicorn Hop, Princess Bouncer, Blaze Inflatable Slide and Ball Pit, Dora Light Trail and Hide-n-Seek at the Power-Packed Carnival.

Spend at least $60 at the mall to redeem a Carnival Pass to play at the three activity zones and take home a fun-filled Power Squad Activity Booklet as well!

When: Today to June 24

Time: 1pm to 10pm daily (last admission at 9.30pm)

Venue: L1 City Green

Awesome Rewards

Between today and June 24, spend at least $250* ($350* if NTUC FairPrice receipts are included) at the mall and receive a $10 City Square Mall voucher.

Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions only.