Cleanser close-up

CAUDALIE

The French skincare brand has introduced another addition – the Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser – to its award-winning collection Vinopure, an ultra-natural, effective, sensory skincare routine to help women deal with unbalanced skin.

Enriched in natural salicylic acid, grapeseed polyphenols and organic essential oils, the refreshing sulfate-free and soap-free gel’s highly natural formula is both gentle and effective, helping you take the first essential step in your beauty routine against blemishes by cleansing pores thoroughly, all without drying the skin.

It also complements other products in the range, such as the Clear Skin Purifying Toner, Skin Perfecting Serum (and Skin Perfecting Mattifying Moisturizer.

Caudalie’s Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser ($33) is now available at Sephora stores and its e-store.

MINON AMINO MOIST

The Japanese skincare brand has broadened its sensitive skin-friendly range with the Clear Wash Powder, an enzyme facial powder cleanser specially formulated for those with sensitive and dry skin.

It offers a delicate cleansing alternative with its professional blend of amino acids and active enzymes.

Alongside the gentle exfoliation action that removes dead skin cells and blackheads, the botanical amino acid-based cleansing ingredients also replenish and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

It also rids the skin of dullness by accelerating the removal of excess melanin with skin clarifying amino acids, and removes unwanted keratin that slows down cell renewal.

The Minon Amino Moist Clear Wash Powder ($21.90) is now available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Venus and Meidi-Ya.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

The cosmetics line of the famed French bakery’s latest skincare range from its 2020 Spring Collection encapsulates the allure of the White Charming rose that is grown without the use of agrochemicals.

The hydrating, skin-pampering Rose Essence Cleansing Water ($55) is formulated to soften, moisturise and leave the skin as pristine and pure as a white rose petal.

The snug-fitting Rose Essence Mask ($55) is infused with highly concentrated serum formulated to intensively hydrate and lock moisture in while pampering the mind with the delightful scent of the White Charming rose.

Lastly, the Rose Essence Day Cream ($69) combines sun protection, primer and hydrating benefits, keeping daytime skin moisturised, protected from UV rays and dryness, and immaculately bright.

These products are now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

BIO-ESSENCE

The latest launches from the local skincare brand’s plant-powered Bio-Treasure range are the duo-duty micellar waters – the Bio-Treasure Acai Berry Tea Bi-Phase Micellar Water ($8.90 and $18.90) and Bio-Treasure Sakura Tea Micellar Water ($6.90 and $15.90).

They contain not only Bio-essence’s proprietary skin-renewing Bio Energy Complex, but also ingredients such as Green Tea extract which fights ageing while promoting your body’s ability to detox, Micelle molecules that remove stubborn make-up and impurities, and an Anti-Pollution active complex that removes micro-pollutants as small as 2.5 micrometers from skin.

The Bio-Treasure Acai Berry Tea Bi-Phase Micellar Water boasts Amazonian Acai Berry and Moroccan Argan Oil, while the Bio-Treasure Sakura Tea Micellar Water features Japanese Sakura and Hyaluronic Acid.

The Bio-essence Bio-Treasure series is now available at Watsons and FairPrice.