CNY shopping and gift ideas galore at OG's New For The New Year Sale

Chinese New Year shopping has become much more exciting thanks to OG's New For The New Year Sale, taking place from now till Jan 24.

With great savings and high-quality merchandise available at the department store chain, expect to unearth gifts that will come in handy during the festive period.

You may even score some of these items on the house using the Gift-with-Purchase scheme that lets you receive selected items for free with a minimum purchase.

Cater to the house-visiting crowd with the Smart Living Revello Side Table ($129.90), which has a tempered glass top, powder-coated steel frame and comes in three classic colours (white, grey and black).

Get it free with a minimum purchase of $498 nett for OG Gold Members or $548 nett for non-OG Gold Members.

If you are eyeing the 40cm Scallop Melamine Yu Sheng Plate ($79.90) which is perfect for lo hei gatherings, it is yours for a minimum $368 nett purchase for OG Gold Members or $428 nett for non-OG Gold Members.

And keep your additional cutlery for guests neat and tidy with the Smart Living Dish Drainer Rack with Swivel Drainage Spout ($59.90), which comes free with minimum $248 nett purchase for OG Gold Members or $298 nett for non-OG Gold Members.

OG also has three storewide Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) promotions that lets buyers purchase one item at a promotional price with just $50 nett purchase storewide.

From now till Feb 29, selected Tefal products are going for up to 66 per cent off.

In addition, enjoy more than 60 per cent off Triumph Aloe Vera Briefs and save up to 58 per cent on selected Philips products.

Exclusively for The New Paper readers, get a Bamboo Contour Memory Foam Pillow (PWP price $9, usual price $79.90) with a minimum nett purchase of $88 in a single receipt, upon presentation of the physical newspaper coupon found in the Jan 9 issue of TNP, at OG People's Park.

Beyond the sale, there will be live Chinese New Year couplet writing sessions on Saturday (OG Orchard Point) and Sunday (OG People's Park), 2pm to 5pm.

At these free events, shoppers can also redeem a set of couplets with any purchase of VitaHealth or Herbs Of Gold products.