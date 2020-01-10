CNY shopping deals galore

SINGAPORE MOTORSHOW 2020

Singapore's largest annual motoring event returns to Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from now till Sunday across levels 3, 4 and 6.

Visitors can look forward to more than 30 automotive brands showcasing over 100 cars, while 20 new models are expected to be launched at the event.

Highlights include the Lexus LC Special Edition in Nori Green Pearl and the 12th generation Toyota Corolla Altis.

Cycle & Carriage also marks the 20th anniversary of its partnership with Kia Motors with the preview of the new Seltos, Kia's latest global mid-sized sport utility vehicle, and the launch of the Cerato Anniversary Edition.

New brand entrants this year include BYD, Harley-Davidson, MG, Renault and Lotus.

Expect to be thrilled by exciting driving stunt shows by three-time Guinness World Records holder and British precision driver Russ Swift, as well as special appearances by Mediacorp personalities such as Shaun Chen, Paige Chua and Felicia Chin.

COLD STORAGE

From tomorrow to Jan 19, bask in the air of prosperity at the local supermarket chain with its line-up of activities for shoppers to enjoy while stocking up on Chinese New Year essentials.

Keep your eyes peeled for the God of Fortune, who will be roaming the aisles, performances of Chinese New Year classics by a cappella group The Apex Project, and a roving balloon sculptor.

Get ideas for the perfect reunion dinner menu from chefs Gen Lee, Nicholas Koh and Bill Ho, who will hold live cooking demonstrations at selected outlets, whipping up dishes like peanut granola with peach sorbet, lucky mala platter and abalone pen cai in white wine sauce.

For more details, visit coldstorage.com.sg/CNY

NEW MOON

Delight your family, friends and loved ones with lovingly-crafted gift sets from the best-selling local abalone brand.

The new special edition New Moon Premium Treasure 3s Gift Set comes with the classy, lucky and adorable Prosperity Cat watermark delicately imprinted on each outer box, and boasts a design that lets you use it as a re-usable collectable tissue box.

Finely crafted out of wood with a luxurious rose gold base, each gift set contains one can of New Moon New Zealand Abalone, New Moon Australia Abalone and New Moon Australia Abalone (four to seven pieces).

The New Moon Premium Treasure 3s Gift Set ($128.80) is available at selected FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice outlets, Giant, Cheers, Sheng Siong and Caltex. Check in stores for promotional offers.

GAIN CITY

With Chinese New Year spring cleaning under way for many, there is no need to worry about your bank account when replacing old home appliances with new ones.

Gain City's trade-in event is back to save your wallet, as you can trade in your old fridge, washing machine or TV and get an even better deal - and you do not even have to bring your old appliances to the venue.

It is taking place tomorrow at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and on Sunday at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, 12pm to 6pm.

Get up to $750 exclusive trade-in value for your old washer, $1,200 for your fridge, $1,900 for your TV and more. Limited stocks are available and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Grab these trade-in deals at the lowest price guaranteed, or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference. Additionally, stand to win a Volkswagen Passat with every $100 spent at the event, and enjoy 2 per cent cashback with FavePay plus additional 10x GrabRewards points using the GrabPay wallet in your FavePay app.

MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

The malls of Frasers Property are ringing in the Chinese New Year celebrations with its Prosperity In Bloom campaign running from now to Jan 24, featuring a line-up of shopping rewards, prizes, performances and workshops.

Enjoy special prosperity red packets, auspicious lion dance performances and exclusive encounters with Mediacorp's Yu Shu Shu and Le Shu Shu mascots, who will be greeting shoppers on selected days at Bedok Point, Changi City Point, Northpoint City and The Centrepoint.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $30 at the malls will also get the opportunity to participate in the Shake The Prosperity Tree game to win attractive prizes.

COMPASS ONE

Usher in Chinese New Year with the shopping mall's series of events and activities at the Level 2 Atrium. You can look forward to its Chinese New Year Fair (from now till Jan 23), Lion Dance "Cai Qing" (Jan 10, 12.28pm) and Lion Dance on High Poles (Jan 28 and 29, 12.30pm and 7.30pm), as well as participate in the Fortune Atrium Games (from today till Jan 23, from 12pm) with a minimum spend of $28 in a single receipt.

From now till Feb 2, you can also receive in-mall rewards like a six-piece hongbao pack (minimum $38 spend), lucky draw (minimum $58 spend) and candy tray (minimum $168 spend). Terms and conditions apply.

MARINA SQUARE

Enjoy spending rewards during the shopping mall's Chinese New Year campaign, taking place from now till Feb 8.

Spend $80 to redeem a pack of red packets, while Marina Square Rewards members need only spend $60 to redeem a pack (limited to two packs a shopper a day).

Or redeem a $10 Marina Square Gift Voucher with a minimum spend of $180, while Marina Square Rewards members need only spend $150 to redeem a pack (limited to one redemption a shopper a day).

Lastly, Rewards members can participate in an exclusive draw to win 88,888 squares by spending $60 for one draw chance (limited to 10 lucky draw chances a day).

TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

From now till Jan 23, the department store will showcase its annual Chinese New Year Fair, which returns this year.

With an impressive line-up of 67 vendors both local and international, each will offer an assortment of seasonal treats to suit all households and traditions.

This year's Auspicious Mix showcase features dried/semi-dried, seedless persimmons and fruit juices imported from Korea by Abana, as well as savoury selections like Aroma Truffle & Co's new products Black Summer Truffle Potato Chips (Honey Dijon) and Aroma Black Truffle Hot Sauce.

No reunion dinner is complete without On Kee's supreme abalone delicatessen, which is also available in a full ready-prepared pen cai version.

Instead of rice, you can opt for wholesome handmade wheat flour noodles from Taiwanese brand Yi Lai Shuen.