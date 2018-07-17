Coconut, matcha beauty products hit shelves

Boscia founder Gen Inomata (above) and Kopari co-founder Gigi Goldman were in Singapore last week.

Boscia founder Gen Inomata and Kopari co-founder Gigi Goldman (above) were in Singapore last week.

Food ingredients like green tea, coconut and sake (Japanese rice wine) are making inroads into the world of skincare and cosmetics, and they're here to stay.

Kopari Beauty is a lifestyle and beauty brand that sources the purest, most nutrient-rich coconut oil from small family farms in the Philippines and manufactures its products in Southern California.

The coconuts are hand-picked at peak quality, not exposed to extreme temperatures and carefully cold pressed.

VERSATILE

In town last week for the Sephora Singapore Fall Press Day, Kopari co-founder Gigi Goldman told The New Paper: "What you put on your skin is just as important as what you put in your body. All these superfoods are so versatile, so why not put them in your beauty products? It makes sense."

Versatility is not the only thing that the American mum of three looks out for in beauty products. Efficacy is equally important.

She said: "I don't wear a ton of make-up, so I want simple routines that work... You can use coconut oil for everything - as a hair mask, a body moisturiser, on your belly for stretch marks, on your children and my husband uses it for shaving.

"It's great for everyone in the household."

The San Diego-based company was founded in 2015.

Kopari is now available at Sephora stores and features products such as a body scrub infused with Tahitian coconut shells and a facial toner which has rose, coconut and witch hazel extracts.

Also cashing in on the superfood frenzy is Japanese skincare brand Boscia, which utilises the best aspects of botanical science with the combination of advanced technology.

Its founder and president Gen Inomata told TNP that it is the "sense of familiarity" that lures people when they see edibles in their beauty products.

He said: "For instance, sake is one of the ingredients (that Boscia uses) and everyone knows what it is.

"But beyond alcohol, there are many benefits that comes from rice and its fermentation process. It happens to be good for skin too."

MATCHA INGREDIENT

Boscia's upcoming range features matcha, specially grown and processed green tea leaves, finely ground.

It will be launched at Sephora from Aug 2 and is suitable for all skin types, including very sensitive skin.

Star products include the Matcha Magic Super-Antioxidant Mask, which reduces redness and inflammation caused by free radicals with matcha's antioxidant power.

In addition, the lightweight Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates, nourishes and soothes redness from breakouts.

Japanese green tea reduces sebum production, while burdock root helps absorb excess oil and prevent shine throughout the day, leaving skin smooth and matt.

Boscia was founded in 2002 and is the first Japanese skincare brand to introduce BB creams, peel-off masks, the Tsubaki beauty oil and the Konjac cleansing sponge to the mainstream market.

Stressing the importance of innovation, Mr Inomata added: "When I invented Boscia products, we had a cleanser and a moisturiser but I often heard (from consumers that), 'skincare is not fun, it's boring'. (When) make-up companies come up with new colours and new seasons, it can be exciting.

"When we introduced the charcoal black mask (seven years ago), it was exciting. When you peel it off, you see the dead skin and it becomes a whole process."