Collect stamps and win vouchers at FairPrice stores

Make your grocery trips less mundane and more worthwhile with new deals and extra rewards galore when you shop at FairPrice next month.

From now till Nov 18, spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt at six participating FairPrice stores and collect one stamp on a stamp card.

Receive a $5 FairPrice Gift Voucher on your third and sixth stamp, and a $10 FairPrice Gift Voucher on your ninth and final stamp.

The participating outlets are Chinatown Point, NUH Medical Centre, Alexandra Road, Square 2, Mapletree 18 and Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

The stamp card must be presented and stamped by the cashier at checkout. It is non-renewable upon expiry and non-refundable and/or non-exchangeable in the event of loss, theft or damage.

The minimum spend excludes the purchase of statutory items , cigarettes and infant milk powder (0 to 12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit bit.ly/FPstampcard to find out more.

Consider adding the following promotional items to your cart, and collect stamps at the same time.

Enjoy 33 per cent off Meiji Plain Crackers (Original/With Oat/With Sesame) 104g, which is going for $2 for two (usual price $3 for two).

These food items will also taste sweeter now that they are on sale.

Jack 'n Jill's Honey Roasted Wings Flavour Potato Chips 140g is now 24 per cent off at $3.85 for two (usual price $5.10 for two), and you can snack on double the flavour of Crawford's Custard Creams biscuits 300g with its buy-one-get-one-free deal ($3 per pack).

These promotions are available at FairPrice neighbourhood stores from today till Nov 4.

Visit bit.ly/FPNBH20 for participating stores.

Here's your last chance to get on board the Halloween celebrations at FairPrice Finest.

Simply spend $50 in a single receipt to earn one token, limited to three tokens per customer per receipt.

From today to Nov 4, insert the token into claw machines available at The Seletar Mall, The Woodgrove and Tiong Bahru Plaza to catch a ball, then redeem your prizes such as Resorts World Sentosa attraction tickets and up to $5 FairPrice Finest discount vouchers at the customer service counter.

The claw machines will be available from 10am to 8pm daily.