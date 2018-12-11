Common beauty mistakes that are seriously ruining your skin

Use foundation to even out skin tone and use concealer for spots.

Skipping sunscreen because you work indoors and it is cloudy

UV rays penetrate clouds and glass windows. According to Mr Yeo, "as long as the sun rises, the sunscreen goes on".

UV damage is accumulative, which means that while you won't be able to notice any immediate changes to your skin day after day, you'll pay the price in a few years.

Misusing brightening products

Many women are so obsessed with brightening or anti-spot products that they layer several products at once.

If a product is said to enhance skin brightness and even out skin tone, it is a pigmentation control product.

Instead of layering multiple products at one go, you should focus on just one or two well-formulated products. Alternatively, you can have one for day use and another for night use.

Applying more foundation in the morning so make-up lasts longer

Overdoing it while applying foundation only results in make-up looking thicker and heavier.

You should use foundation to even out skin tone, and for spots that require more coverage, go with concealer.

Mr Yeo added that if your foundation doesn't last, you might also be applying too much skincare products, to the point it sits on the skin surface and causes make-up to slide when applied over.

To avoid this, you should use just enough skincare products to keep skin hydrated and plump.

Piling on too much blush

You should always put just enough product to give that natural flush, because "it is called a blush, not a slap", said Mr Yeo.

To avoid being too heavy-handed, tap off excess product from the brush (if you're using a powder blush) before sweeping it onto your cheeks.

To further enhance the longevity of the blush, you can try layering the powder over a cream blush.

Have some pressed powder on hand so you can use it to reduce the intensity of the blush if you go overboard. And always do your make-up in a well-lit space so you can accurately gauge how it looks.

Applying too much primer to make foundation last longer

Less is more when it comes to primer application because all you need is a thin layer between your skin and your foundation.

This barrier prevents sebum and perspiration from mixing with your foundation, which keeps it looking fresh and radiant all day.

If you use too much primer, it might end up pilling when you apply your foundation. As with foundation application, a little goes a long way for primers too.

Use no more product than the size of a small raisin, because primers tend to contain silicones (which are not absorbed by skin) in order to create that barrier, hence applying a thick layer causes pilling rather than actually making foundation last.