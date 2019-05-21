Common mistakes with eye cream

The eye area is one of the most sensitive and delicate on the face, and it needs special care to avoid dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and dryness.

An eye cream is a must-have in every skincare routine. The eye area is one of the most delicate, sensitive and fragile areas on the face, and that is why it needs extra special care. It is also fraught with problems: Dryness, dark under eye circles, fine lines, puffiness - sometimes in combination.

Yet, many of us are unknowingly making these common mistakes when it comes to using an eye cream (and then wonder why it is not working).

Applying eye cream in the wrong part of your skincare routine

The order in which you apply your skincare products makes a difference in how each product is absorbed and how effective it is on your skin.

As a general rule, apply products in order of thickness. So if your eye cream happens to be thicker and richer than your moisturiser, apply it after. If it is lighter than your face serum, then it should go under it.

Using eye cream on dry skin

If you want to get the most out of your eye cream (and moisturiser), you should apply it on damp skin to lock in the moisture. Plus, damp skin creates less friction, so you do not end up tugging on your skin more than you need to.

Applying eye cream too vigorously

Pat eye cream into skin, never rub it in. And use your fourth finger to do so as it is the weakest one, which ensures you will not put more pressure on the delicate eye area than is needed.

Skipping eye cream in the morning

In the same way that you would apply moisturiser twice a day, you should also do the same with your eye cream. Your skin is the most vulnerable to environmental factors and stressors during the day, so you must protect the delicate eye area with a thicker formula. Night time is when the skin regenerates and repairs itself, so save the serums or gels with smaller molecules and corrective ingredients for your PM routine.

Not waiting for eye cream to be absorbed properly

Give your eye cream time to be fully absorbed into your skin before you apply moisturiser or make-up. Wait a minute or two to reap maximum benefits. If you do not, you will just end up spreading the eye cream all over your face.

Using the wrong amount

More is not better when it comes to using eye cream. All you need is a pea-sized amount, which should be enough for both eyes. Applying a larger quantity is not always beneficial, and you might end up wasting the precious product.

Applying eye cream as a corrective measure

It is a misconception that you should use an eye cream only when your skin starts to show signs of ageing. That is probably too late.

Eye creams work best as prevention, so you do not have to deal with dark circles, wrinkles or puffiness later on. Ideally, you should start using an eye cream in your early to mid-20s, starting with a lightweight formula and switching to richer ingredients and formulation as you get older.

Picking eye creams based on price

Just because something costs more does not mean it works better. Instead of choosing an eye cream based on its price, pay attention to the ingredients. Look for formulas that contain hyaluronic acid (for hydration), retinol or vitamin A (which encourages cell turnover and boosts collagen production) and vitamins C and E (for brightening and anti-ageing).

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)