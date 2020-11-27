Compass One meets your beauty and wellness needs this holiday season

A myriad of festive surprises awaits shoppers at Compass One this season.

Scan the QR codes on the mall's Christmas decor centrepiece to enjoy even more year-end deals.

This is also your last chance to take home an exclusive penguin ice cube tray/chocolate mould with a minimum spend of $100 (maximum three same-day receipts) as the promotion is valid only till Nov 30.

With the holidays upon us, it is high time to reward yourself for surviving a challenging 2020.

Whether you are looking to spruce up your hair, nails, eyelashes or skin, Compass One's slew of beauty and wellness promotions will help you look good and feel great from head to toe.

Over at Yves Rocher, which was founded more than 50 years ago in Brittany, France, and is steeped in the fundamentals of botanical beauty, redeem a free skin/hair trial kit with any Christmas Collection purchase (prices start from $8).

The promotion is valid from Nov 26 to Dec 26, while stocks last. Only one redemption for each customer is allowed.

And if you are on the lookout for a wide range of high quality aromatherapy and skincare products, The Smell Lab will leave you spoiled for choice.

Enjoy 10 per cent off when you apply the promo code Compass10 at checkout.

Compass One is also the place to indulge in some me-time and attend to your self-care needs.

Swop mascara for lash extensions at Dreamlash Korea - an effortless way to look mesmerising all day, every day.

There is no better time to be instantly endowed with a fresh set of luscious lashes than now, where you can enjoy 25 per cent off your first a la carte lash service (excluding touch-up and removals).

This is valid from now to Dec 31, for first-time customers and by appointment only.

Call 8809-8846 and quote 25OFF. Terms and conditions apply.

Established in 2006, Kawaii Nails is ranked among the best three nail salons in Sengkang by ThreeBestRated (Singapore) for delivering the highest customer satisfaction and general excellence.

The salon celebrates its 14th anniversary this year by offering services such as manicure, pedicure, gelish, waxing, IBX, IPL and LCN Spa for $14.

Simply quote 14th Year Anniversary Promotion. The promotion is valid till Dec 10.

Christmas just got a little more sparkly with TheFaceShop's Glitter Universe Christmas collection, featuring specially curated bestseller sets from Yehwadam, Dr. Belmeur and Fmgt that will surely glitz up your gifting game.

Simply make a $100 purchase of items from TheFaceShop - Nature Collection for a sure-win chance to win prizes worth up to $36 in the EcoBeauty Spin The Wheel.

This is valid from now till Nov 30.

And do not forget about your health and wellness needs amid the shopping rush.

Pop by Vitakids, a one-stop store that offers a wide range of trusted health supplement and natural remedy brands, great-tasting natural/organic foods, gentle personal care products and eco-friendly household cleaning agents.

From now to Dec 31, get 20 per cent off on any two in-house health supplement and personal care products and enjoy assistance from nutritionist Hannah Lim.