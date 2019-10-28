Concealers, foundations that have got you covered

KAT VON D BEAUTY

The True Portrait Foundation features a next-generation liquid-to-powder vegan formula - the US cosmetic brand’s first-ever medium coverage foundation that comes in 40 shades.



It features an exclusive Elastic Essence Effect - a combination of spherical powders which have an elastic core that ensures the foundation never settles into skin.



The result? An incredibly lightweight foundation that self-sets to a long-wear airy matte finish that flexes with each expression.



The Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation ($58) is now available at Katvondbeauty.com, Sephora.sg and Sephora stores.

BY TERRY

The Hyaluronic Collection is the French beauty brand’s first make-up range infused with hero ingredient Hyaluronic Acid for flawless skin 24/7 with no surgery.



Specially reinvented for Fall 2019, the best-selling Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder instantly smooths the skin to feel beautiful day and night. Alongside the original, universal colourless powder, there is now a new tinted version in eight sheer colour-matching shades, the Hyaluronic Tinted Hydra-Powder ($89).



The collection also features the celebrated Hyaluronic Hydra-Primer ($90), a colourless lightweight primer that provides a multi-zone matte correction, blurs imperfections, fills fine lines and wrinkles, minimises pores and evens out skin texture.



They are now available at Sephora ION, Sephora.sg, escentials Paragon, escentials Tangs and escentials.com.

ALBION

The Japanese beauty brand’s Powderlesst foundation offers unprecedented texture and finish with a single application thanks to extra-fine powders obtained using Albion’s new proprietary production method, delivering an unparalleled radiance that surpasses all expectations.



Boasting SPF12 PA++ and available in five shades, it instantly dissolves into the skin with ease and imbues it with a soft sheen that seems to emanate naturally from within, with zero powdery feel regardless of the number of layers applied.



The Powderlesst foundation ($86) is now available at Albion counters Robinsons Raffles City, Metro Paragon and Takashimaya Department Store.

INNISFREE

The Korean naturalism brand’s latest My Concealer Range works wonders to hide all unwanted blemishes for a seamless complexion, especially on bad skin days.



With customised formulas providing tailored coverage according to specific skin imperfections, it seeks to banish all skin woes – acne spots, freckles, redness, blemishes and dark circles – in a snap.



It consists of three types of concealers – Dark Circle Cover, Spot Cover and Wide Cover - and comes in a wide range of shades.



The My Concealer Range ($16 to $19) is now available at all innisfree stores.

DIOR

Bred by Dior Science from a wild rose discovered on the Normandy cliffs of Christian Dior’s childhood home, the Rose de Granville has a prodigious life force that infuses Dior Prestige skincare and now reinvents its make-up.



The micro-nutritional power of the legendary flower has given rise to a new domain of expertise inaugurated by La Micro-Huile de Rose, a genuine “nutritional supplement” for tired skin: Cutaneous micro-nutrition.



Le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose is the first Dior Prestige skincare foundation containing Rose de Granville micro-nutrients and rose micro-pearls enriched with gold, reviving dull, tired skin and recreating a rose-petal glow for spectacular revitalisation and exceptional radiance.



The Dior Prestige Le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose ($155) is now available at all Dior counters.

FENTY BEAUTY

Rihanna’s cosmetics line introduces a new limited edition duo that delivers pure show-stopping diamond sparkle so you can glitz out from head to toe this season.



The Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter’s ($48) unique water-like formula is distributed through an easy to apply roller ball and glides on smooth then dries in a flash, leaving nothing but an all-glitz-no-grit veil of 3D glitter that pops on every skin tone.



Meanwhile, the cult favourite Diamond Bomb goes holographic pink with the Diamond Bomb II All-Over Diamond Veil ($56), a festive iridescent 3D shade that’ll leave your face and body looking veiled in peachy-pink crystals.



They are now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

GUERLAIN

Forging flawless complexions at any age, this season’s Parure Gold Collection from the French beauty house has been reinvented with luxurious new gold packaging and four new radiance-boosting products.



The Parure Gold Radiance Foundation SPF30 PA+++ ($139), with its new high coverage formula and 24-hour hydrating wear, is an imperfection-blurring must-have.



Designed to enhance skin’s natural radiance, this formula contains multi-faceted gold pigments, pearlisers and hints of 24-carat gold to create a look that catches the light.



Boasting a luminous finish that is perfect for showing off the skin’s natural beauty without also highlighting the signs of ageing, its formulation also includes a peptide for a collagen-boosting result that leaves the skin looking bright and youthful.



Rounding up the range is the Parure Gold Cushion SPF25 PA++ ($99), Parure Gold Setting Compact Powder ($95) and Parure Gold Setting Mist ($67).



The Parure Gold Collection is now available at Guerlain counters at Metro Paragon, Tangs Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store.