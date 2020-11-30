Continue to enjoy Black Friday savings at Courts' Cyber Monday sale

The queue at the Courts megastore in Tampines on Black Friday.

Black Friday is not over just yet at Courts, which is celebrating Cyber Monday by extending its sale with 22 per cent off sitewide at www.courts.com.sg, with the promo code BLACK22.

Enjoy the biggest savings on the Western Digital 512GB My Passport Portable Solid State Drive (Silver) ($79, usual price $369), Maxcoil Royston Queen Size Mattress ($711, usual price $2,498), Mayer Toaster (5.5 litres) ($75, usual price $195), Index Tempo Mesh Office Chair ($119, usual price $299) and Fuze Davos Fabric Sofa Bed (Dark Grey) ($489, usual price $1,199).

GALAXY NOTE10+

Other hero deals include the Samsung 6.8-inch QHD+ Galaxy Note10+ ($1,099, usual price $1,598), Xiaomi 55-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV ($509, usual price $649), Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($170, usual price $239), Panasonic 2-Door Inverter Fridge 610L ($1,099, usual price $1,499), EuropAce Deluxe Top Load Washer 10kg ($549, usual price $699), Cornell Cordless Kettle Jug 1.7-litre ($22, usual price $32.90), Denon Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer ($299, usual price $399) and Rakuten Kobo Forma 8-inch eBook Reader ($289, usual price $399).

Meanwhile, the local electrical, IT and furniture retailer is unveiling its Daily Time Sales from today to Dec 4, 10am to 10pm.

Look out for the Samsung 6.3-inch QHD+ Galaxy Note10 ($799, usual price $1,398), Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 ($42, usual price $59), Mayer Air Fryer 3.8-litre ($55, usual price $299), Midea Front Load Washer 7kg ($419, usual price $599), Philips Steam Iron 2000W ($21, usual price $49) and Seagate 1TB Expansion Portable Drive (Black) ($49, usual price $99).

Check www.courts.com.sg or visit Courts' 14 stores islandwide for fresh deals dropped daily.

Site-wide online discounts are subject to a cap and not applicable on online deals, limited sets, pre-orders and selected brands.

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions, and items are subject to availability.