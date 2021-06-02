Continue to shop safe and smart at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

Some items that you can get huge discounts on at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

Home owners can still continue to shop safely and be smart savers amid phase two (heightened alert), by enjoying the Top 50 Stay Home Essentials sale at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet located at ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.

On top of the LG 43-inch UHD 4K Smart TV that is going for $699 (check in-store for special price; usual price $1,099), save $553 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB ($1,096, usual price $1,649) and save $309 on the Panasonic Lumix digital camera ($790, usual price $1,099; while stocks last).

Meanwhile, receive over 70 per cent off the Fisher & Paykel 8kg washer ($297, usual price $999; limited display sets, while stocks last) and over 50 per cent off the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker ($89, usual price $179).

Also on offer are the Mayer stand mixer ($85, usual price $109), AOC 23.8-inch FHD monitor ($169, usual price $179) and Razer Mamba Elite right-hand mouse ($79.90, usual price $149.90).

Big discounts are also available on furniture and bedding.

Save $1,300 on the Sealy PosturePremier Independence queen-size mattress ($1,199, usual price $2,499) and save $256 on the Roxby 120cm dining table plus four-piece dining chairs ($599, usual price $855).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Exclusively for DBS/POSB card members, get a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $2,000 on a 24-month zero per cent interest instalment payment plan, limited to the first 420 redemptions.