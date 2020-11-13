Continue shopping with festive sales

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-con retailer is extending its 11.11 Singles' Day Sale till Sunday, after the Nov 11 shopping event broke its past online records.

Gain City saw an increase of 192 per cent in orders compared to 2019, with strong demand from both its online channels and retail stores.

Some of its top sellers are air conditioners (200 per cent increase), audiovisual (762 per cent increase), small appliances (174 per cent increase) and furniture (100 per cent increase).

Don't forget to catch Gain City's Facebook Live show as part of the 11.11 Singles' Day Sale extension, happening on Sunday at 8pm and featuring influencers Cyrus, Alicia Tan, Rio and De Zhong.

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

From today till Dec 25, experience Yuletide cheer at the shopping mall where shopping rewards abound.

Stand a chance to win gift vouchers, tickets for four to Walk of Lights at Gardens By The Bay and Toys "R" Us gift cards when you redeem a sure-win lucky dip chance with a minimum spend of $120 in a single receipt.

Mastercard cardholders can also redeem $30 Forum vouchers when they charge a minimum of $300 (limited to the first 100 redemptions a week from now till Dec 24).

As part of the mall's Black Friday Special on Nov 27, purchase $100 worth of Forum vouchers at only $80.

And what is Christmas without a cuddly plush toy or a chic gift?

From Dec 4, redeem a Jellycat bunny with a minimum spend of $400 (available in Bashful Stardust or Bashful Twinkle), and from Dec 11, dine in style by redeeming a pair of Christofle Uni chopsticks with a minimum spend of $850 (available in red or black).

COLD STORAGE

Usher in the Christmas festivities on a "grape" note with the local supermarket chain's 13th International Wine Fair (IWF 2020), which will take place at all Cold Storage and Market Place stores as well as coldstorage.com.sg from now till Nov 25.

Choose from over 150 wines from around the world, carefully curated by our expert wine team, many of which are exclusive to Cold Storage and sourced direct from the winery to pass the savings on to shoppers.

There are also over 20 new exciting wines to choose from, with deals of up to 40 per cent off on a wide selection of wines, spirits and craft beers and unbeatable prices that start from as low as $13.

Exclusively for UOB One card members, get a $5 voucher with a minimum spend of $60 or a $10 voucher with a minimum spend of $80 in a single receipt. Terms and conditions apply.